The GruppeM Racing team has become the first international structure to announce its presence at the 12 Hours of Bathurst, the first round of the 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge campaign. The Hong Kong-based team will maintain its link with Mercedes-AMG and will use machinery from the Stuttgart firmThe number of GT3 vehicles it will put on track at Mount Panorama has not been confirmed, though. Despite the fact that the team is moving when it comes to finding the necessary support, at the moment the most realistic possibility is that GruppeM Racing will contest the 12 Hours of Bathurst with a single Mercedes-AMG GT3. All in all, they are firm candidates for victory after finishing third in the 2019 edition and sixth in 2020 after a penalty that took them away from the podium after the race.

Although GruppeM has derived a large part of its efforts to the DTM, a category in which he has fought alongside Dani Juncadella in 2021 and in which he will line up two cars in 2022, Asian training does not want to give up its roots and works to compete in Bathurst as in the last two editions of the test, in both cases with a lineup of drivers led by the ever-fast Raffaele Marciello. What’s more, the team is considering participating in more Intercontinental GT Challenge events beyond the 12 Hours of Bathurst, provided that the support of its partners and possible mobility limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic allow it. The team also values ​​competing in other top-tier GT3 events like the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring.

The 12 Hours of Bathurst 2022 is brought forward to the end of February Read news

Kenny chen, owner of the team, has been in charge of confirming the participation of GruppeM Racing in the 12 Hours of Bathurst, in addition to opening different options for the structure for next season: «This will be our third attempt at victory at the Bathurst 12 Hours.. We love this test. The track is great, it always provides very exciting races and the Australian fans are always very supportive, so the atmosphere is fantastic. In 2019 we were in third place, in 2020 we reached the finish line second, but they gave us a 30-second penalty that took us to sixth place. In 2022 we are going for victory. What’s more, we seek to take the title of the IGTC. I think it is the complementary effort to the ideal DTM. We are delighted to be competing again in a category led by Stéphane Ratel and the entire SRO Motorsports team. ‘