Reuters.- The mining giant Grupo México reported this Friday that it almost completely reduced its shareholding in the airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP).

Grupo México, also with business in the transportation and infrastructure sectors, said its decision was due to being excluded from business opportunities.

GAP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The two companies have faced each other in a lengthy legal battle in the past, after the miner said it planned to launch a public offering of at least 30% of the airport operator, to the detriment of its statutes.

The airports managed by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico are Guadalajara, Tijuana, Mexicali, Hermosillo, Los Mochis, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Morelia, La Paz, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo.

