The MásMóvil Group today presented its results corresponding to the first nine months of the year, the first since the purchase of the Euskaltel Group was consolidated. And the truth is that the figures are quite positive for the company led by Meinrad Spenger.

On the one hand, has reached 14.3 million customers in Spain, getting closer and closer to Vodafone. And on the other, it has increased its income from services by 22%, to 1,551 million euros, and its EBITDA by 46%, to 624 million euros.

Integration with Euskaltel works

The financial results of the MásMóvil Group at the end of the third quarter of the year show 22% growth in service revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching 1,551 million euros. Particularly noteworthy is the third quarter, where these revenues accelerated and reached 599 million euros, with a year-on-year increase of 32%.

Total revenue for the first nine months of the year reached the 1,711 million euros, 22% more than last year, again driven by the Group’s total income in the third quarter, which totaled 658 million euros, 30% more than the previous year.

From January to September 2021, the company has reached a reported net result of 187 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA of 624 million euros, 46% more than the same period last year. And part of the blame for these figures is the purchase of Euskaltel, as Spenger himself has recognized: “The integration with Euskaltel is going very well, even better than expected.”

The mobile contract skyrockets

Regarding commercial results, at the end of September, the MásMóvil Group had 14.3 million lines including Euskaltel, 26% more than last year. Of all of them, 11.3 million are mobile, 18% more, and 8.5 million of these belong to the contract segment, which has grown 37%.

Evolution of MásMóvil Group customers, including Euskaltel

Furthermore, as the company itself announced at the end of September, its fixed broadband customer base continues to grow and it has already exceeded 3 million lines, 65% more than the previous year; of all of them, 97% are fiber optic or cable.

In this sense, the MásMóvil Group boasts a fiber network that reaches 26.8 million marketable homes, of which 19.3 million -more than 70% – belong to its own network or rights of use. With regard to the mobile network -proprietary and through agreements with other operators- they allow the Group to have 4G coverage of 98.5% of the population Spanish; its 5G coverage now exceeds 550 municipalities.