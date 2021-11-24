Grupo ADSLZone Clipset Awards 2021: all winners

Today, Tuesday, November 23, we will celebrate in streaming the XII Edition of the ADSLZone – Clipset Awards, which will continue tomorrow with a gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid, attended by the main executives of the technology sector. Starting at 19:00 Spanish time, we can see the gala in streaming through the Clipset YouTube channel, which will be presented by Carolina Denia, the star “youtuber” of this channel.

Here are delivered the awards to the best products such as the best Smart TV, the best connected home device, the best speaker, the best tablet, the best smartwatch, the best smart bracelet, the best camera, the best action camera, the best video game , the best laptop, the best gaming-oriented laptop or the best desktop computer.

At dinner tomorrow we will know the awards to the best operators which, as always, will reward the efforts of companies in segments such as the best national broadband operator, the best operator in the 3G-4G-5G mobile network category, the best operator in the Customer Service category, the best operator in the MVNO category, best operator in the Multibrand Strategy category or best operator in the Television Service category.