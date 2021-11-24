Grupo ADSLZone Clipset Awards 2021: all winners

And finally came the day. After 2021, which, although it has not been as hard as 2020, has also given us a series of challenges that we have had to overcome over the days. Now, we take a break to celebrate the XII Edition of the ADSLZone & Clipset Group Awards which maintains the format of last year with a streaming that can be followed online through YouTube. On this occasion, we once again have the sponsorship of the main technology and telecommunications companies in Spain, which has allowed us to crown these brands and services.
Today, Tuesday, November 23, we will celebrate in streaming the XII Edition of the ADSLZone – Clipset Awards, which will continue tomorrow with a gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid, attended by the main executives of the technology sector. Starting at 19:00 Spanish time, we can see the gala in streaming through the Clipset YouTube channel, which will be presented by Carolina Denia, the star “youtuber” of this channel.
Here are delivered the awards to the best products such as the best Smart TV, the best connected home device, the best speaker, the best tablet, the best smartwatch, the best smart bracelet, the best camera, the best action camera, the best video game , the best laptop, the best gaming-oriented laptop or the best desktop computer.
At dinner tomorrow we will know the awards to the best operators which, as always, will reward the efforts of companies in segments such as the best national broadband operator, the best operator in the 3G-4G-5G mobile network category, the best operator in the Customer Service category, the best operator in the MVNO category, best operator in the Multibrand Strategy category or best operator in the Television Service category.
Record of gifts at an awards gala
In addition to the fact that we can have a fun time watching the live delivery of the ADSLZone & Clipset Group Awards, we will also have the possibility of participating in the raffle of almost 60 gadgets from the main brands valued at 12,000 euros. It is key to follow @adslzone on Twitter and subscribe to @Clipset YouTube channel.
During the gala, the raffles will be announced that will be replicated on the Twitter account in which we will indicate the exact conditions to participate in each one. Remember that you can get mobile phones, tablets, wearables and even a smart TV.
Some featured giveaways:
The winners of the ADSLZone Awards 2021
During the awards ceremony, the winners were announced in the different categories:
Wearables, home automation, mobility and lifestyle
- Best smart bracelet: Xiaomi Mi Band 6
- Best smartwatch: Huawei Watch G3
- Best home automation: Rowenta YR3040 Care For You ironing cabinet
- Best car: Kia EV6
- Best electric bike or scooter: Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3
Computers and tablets
- Best tablet: Xiaomi Mi Pad 5
- Best convertible PC: Lenovo X1 Yoga 6th Gen
- Best laptop: Apple MacBook Pro
- Best desktop: HP Pavilion
- Best gaming laptop: Asus ROG Strix Scar 15
- Best gaming desktop: Corsair ONE
- Best gaming peripheral: NVIDIA 3080 Ti
Videogames, movies and series
- Best game console: Nintendo Switch OLED
- Best Video Game: It Takes Two
- Best Picture: Black Widow
- Best Series: The Squid Game
Smart TV and sound
- Best high-end Smart TV: Samsung NEO QLED
- Best entry-level Smart TV: Xiaomi Mi TV P1
- Best speakers: Amazon Echo Show 10
- Best headphones: Sony WF-1000XM4
Photography and video
- Best high-end camera: Canon R3
- Best Entry Camera: Nikon ZFC
- Best action camera: GoPro Hero 10
- Best Team Streaming, Podcasting, Creators: Logitech Mevo
Our colleagues from MovilZona, for their part, they have delivered the 2021 ADSLZone Group Awards for the best mobiles with names like Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, iPhone 13 Pro or Lenovo Legion Duel 2. Tomorrow we will know as many winners of awards delivered by RedesZone or HardZone.