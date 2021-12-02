Food delivery platform Grubhub partnered with Bitcoin rewards app Lolli. to give hungry people a chance to earn cryptocurrency with their orders.

In a Wednesday ad, Lolli said that Grubhub customers will be able to earn $ 1 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) every time they use the platform’s extension or app. The funds will be available to be transferred or stored in the user’s Lolli wallet after earning more than USD 15, or approximately 0.00026 BTC at the current price of USD 58,458.

“We must make Bitcoin part of our daily lives”, said Lolli co-founder and CEO Alex Adelman. “Asking for food is a ritual for many and the rewards of BTC make Bitcoin part of that ritual.”

BREAKING: We’re excited to announce @Grubhub is now on Lolli! Earn $ 1 in bitcoin every time you order on Grubhub. This is what bitcoin adoption looks like! https://t.co/b2yK49uO02 – Lolli (@trylolli) December 1, 2021

Last Minute: We are excited to announce that Grubhub is now on Lolli! Earn $ 1 in Bitcoin every time you order on Grubhub. This is what Bitcoin adoption looks like!

Launched in 2018, Lolli has partnered with more than 1,000 merchants to give customers the opportunity to receive BTC rewards for making purchases online, including big brands like Microsoft and Macy’s. In July, the platform closed a $ 10 million Series A funding round led by Acrew Capital, with the goal of bringing its services to a wider audience. This followed a $ 5 million funding round in March from investors like Seven Seven Six, the venture capital firm co-founded by Reddit CEO Alexis Ohanian.

Lolli isn’t the only platform or brand trying to serve up crypto adoption alongside a meal. In November, Burger King customers in the United States had the opportunity to earn BTC, Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) through Robinhood by purchasing $ 5 or more from the fast food chain. Landry’s Restaurant Group, the company behind Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, announced a similar initiative last month for diners to earn $ 25 worth of BTC for every $ 250 USD.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, Bitcoin’s price is $ 58.458 at the time of this story’s publication, having dropped more than 15% since hitting an all-time high of $ 69,000 on November 10. Cointelegraph reported that the cryptocurrency has been rejected at $ 60,000 more than once since it fell below the key level in November.

Keep reading: