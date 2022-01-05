Several mysteries are raised in the episode “Stranger in a Strange Land” (1×01) of The Boba Fett Book (Jon Favreau, since 2021), the Serie Lucasfilm and Disney Plus that pulls one of the protruding threads in The Mandalorian (Favreau, since 2019) about the mythical bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) from the saga of Star wars. Thus, it is logical that the following, “The Tribes of Tatooine” (1×02), begins with one of them, and giving us a new sample of the slyness and the sense of humor how well we know about these adventures in a galaxy far away.

The responsible of this delivery in The Boba Fett Book is Steph green, who has filmed a lot of different series, without remaining as usual; for example in Bates Motel (Carlton Cuse, Anthony Cipriano and Kerry Ehrin, 2013-2017), The Americans (Joseph Weisberg, 2013-2018), The man of the castle (Frank Spotnitz, 2015-2019), Preacher (Sam Catlin, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, 2016-2019), The Deuce [David Simon y George Pelecanos, 2017-2019] or Watchmen (Damon Lindelof, 2019).

Between the spirit of the ‘western’ and the personal style of fighting

Lucasfilm | Disney plus

The turn to which the development of the enigma leads us makes us suspicious, and with it some fearsome characters return to whose clan we were introduced in Star Wars: Return of the jedi (Richard Marquand, 1983). During the scene in which they intervene, you breathe the spirit of western that Jon Favreau (The Lion King) had already inflated The Mandalorian and with whom the conflict looms; which supposes a sample of elementary coherence very to be appreciated. Not surprisingly, the New Yorker signs “The Tribes of Tatooine” as he signed “Stranger in a Strange Land”.

On the other hand, if we intuited that the flashbacks on the evolutionary resurrection of the protagonist could constitute a constant in the first season from The Boba Fett Book, here they confirm it. But they also do something else: they clarify the fictional origin of the impressive fighting technique that astonished us during the chapter “The Tragedy” (2×06) of the series about Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and whose essence is very intimate for Temuera Morrison (Aquaman) as we were told in Disney Gallery. Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau, since 2020).

Breaking with galactic realism in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Lucasfilm | Disney plus

But that of the threatening verbal confrontation is not the only scene twinned with the crumb of A handful of dollars (Sergio Leone, 1964). Another of Boba Fett’s dream memories sings his own to the adventures of heroic gunmen; and what comes next cannot be seen more drowned in the western, since it is one of the classic plots of this fundamental genre, that of the robbery and robbery of a train. So Jon Favreau shows that he understands it in The Boba Fett Book as Bob Gale for Back to the future 3 (Robert Zemeckis, 1990).

The regal show During that long sequence, it cannot be doubted and, if one believes that it is going to be the culmination of “The Tribes of Tatooine”, then one is wrong. Because the one that closes, with his soul on the way to native American enlightenment, his nightmarish composition that surprisingly breaks with the realistic narrative of how much we have seen so far in the twenty-four years of Star wars and the solemnity with which the definitive resurgence of Boba Fett is treated, it turns out something close to fascinating.