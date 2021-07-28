The third season of The Mandalorian not releasing soon on Disney PlusBut even so, signs of what to expect are beginning to appear. Especially what will happen to beloved Grogu, his training alongside Luke Skywalker, and the creature’s first lightsaber. The last time we saw the characters, Grogu was in the Jedi’s arms and was saying goodbye to Din Djarin.

Now the promotional material shows that Luke is taking the first and important steps for the education of the little creature at your expense. In a promotional poster that was shown at Comic-Con @ Home 2021, Luke can be seen behind the figure of Grogu.

It is not only about the attitude of a Jedi Master with his Padawan, but a sample of a detail of enormous interest. Luke levitates a bright yellow crystal Kyber and wears a Jedi robe. A few steps ahead, Grogu levitates various parts of what is apparent is a future lightsaber. The phrase “size doesn’t matter” was added to the image.

But the poster, which went viral immediately, is not just a sample of what we can expect in the future season of the series. It also makes some things clear. The color of a Jedi’s lightsaber has a specific meaning for each Jedi. And it is evident that The Mandalorian will take detail into account when telling the story of Grogu’s training.

The symbol and power of force

In the Star Wars movie franchise we have seen several different colored lightsabers. Up to now, the most striking are blue, green or red. But according to the extended canon of the franchise, there is considerable variety that also relates directly to the Jedi who carries it.

The blue lightsaber is usually associated with the ability. They have used it among others, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Leia Organa and more recently Rey. Green represents wisdom and is usually related to the power of the force that the Jedi possesses. It has been in the hands of Qui-Gon Jinn, Yoda, Kit Fisto, and Luke Skywalker.

On the other hand, the red lightsaber usually represents power, anger, and suffering. The Sith often create them through powers acquired on the dark side. According to several of the extended universe stories, an aspiring Sith Lord must kill a Jedi. Once it does, the victim’s lightsaber crystal will become corrupted and turn crimson. From Darth Bane, Darth Revan, Darth Sidious, Darth Vader to Kylo Ren, the saber is often a symbol of the imbalance of force.

On the other hand, the lightsaber with a yellow blade symbolizes balance and discipline. Usually used by Jedis on intelligence missions and they require negotiation skills. It was also worn by the Jedi temple guards. Bastila Shan carried a double saber of these characteristics. Rey also wore one at the end of the film The rise of Skywalker. So Grogu’s future saber is symbolic of the way Luke will educate him. Or at least in how he understands its power.

The stone, destiny and the lightsaber

According to Star Wars mythology, lightsabers are powered by Kyber crystals. All Jedi bind to a particular crystal. From then on they give their energy to the stone and it is that particular process which reflects their relationship The Force. So the yellow crystal (or that took on a yellow hue) for Grogu can mean several things at once. But one of them is the way Luke will try to balance his Padawan’s power.

According to the video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the meaning is associated with a certain degree of control and discipline. And in fact, those who use it are called Jedi Sentinel. The goal of this curious group is “to achieve a balance between the physical and mental disciplines of the Jedi Order.”

Another interesting point is that the yellow lightsabers are also related to the gray Jedi in Star wars legends. According to the mythology created by George Lucas, a gray Jedi seeks the balance between light and dark of the strength. However, the film version of the saga produced by Disney is far from the canon that could validate that explanation.

But it is also not entirely out of the question that it should be included in the middle of the way Grogu is trained. After all, he has had a past of pain, violence, and struggling to survive. And in fact, there is a dark and slightly violent part that manifests itself from time to time. So it is very likely that Grogu will receive a saber that will allow him to find a balance ground. One in which power is not a threat.

There is still no release date for the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, but it’s already clear that Grogu’s training will be important.