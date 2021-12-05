Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr., in a file photo.EFE / John G. Mabanglo



Santo Domingo, Dec 4 (EFE) .- In a game in which the Slovenian Luka Doncic and the American point guard Ja Morant were not available for their teams, the Memphis Grizzlies relied on the offensive work of guard Desmond Bane and resisted the push late for the Dallas Mavericks, to achieve a 97-90 road victory, this Saturday in the NBA.

Bane scored 29 points and took nine rebounds for the Grizzlies attack, who were able to maintain the advantage against a spectacular Tim Hardaway Jr., who in the last 12 minutes of the game scored 20 of the 29 goals he scored in the game.

Those of Memphis were ahead on the scoreboard throughout the game, mainly due to their defense in the first three quarters of the game, where they limited Dallas to scoring less than 21 points in those 36 minutes of play, counting on center Steven Adams, who finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, as the predominant figure.

The Spanish Santi Aldama scored two units and took four rebounds to contribute to the success of the winners, who acted again without Morant, who has been out for the fourth consecutive game due to a sprained left knee, an absence that has been replaced by the perfection, since those led by Taylor Jenkins, have been victorious in those four commitments.

Hardaway Jr. shot 18-7 from the field, going 9-5 from three-point range, including a shot with 1:45 remaining to end the game, which brought his team within five points of their rival.

The small forward became the central figure of the Dallas team in the absence of Doncic, who was not in the game this Saturday due to ailments in his left ankle, this being the fourth defeat of those led by Jason Kidd without the presence of the stellar point guard, along with the three who suffered last month, when he could not see action due to ankle and knee sprains.

Jalen Brunson with 15 points and eight assists was another of the players who showed their faces for the defeated, who had two goals and seven rebounds from Serbian Boban Marjanović.

Despite their recovery in the last 12 minutes, which they dominated 32-25, the Dallas team finished the game by shooting just 33.7% (92-31) from the field.

With this result, Memphis (13-10) remains in the fight for fourth position in the Western Conference, while Dallas (11-11) continues to battle to stay among the top eight of this same conference in the NBA.