Less than a week ago, EA Play 2021 was held, the event dedicated exclusively to future Electronic Arts video games, and we had multiple surprises. One of them was the GRID Legends announcement, which was unveiled with a great novelty: a story mode that will fully immerse us in the excitement of the competition and will feature actors of the stature of Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education). However now GRID Legends offers new details about its game modes, beyond this modality with history that will be the great novelty of the work of Codemasters.

He has been the director of the video game, Chris smith, who has offered details in a recent chat with GameSpot: “The Nemesis Returns to GRID Legends and we have developed the system to be more persistent both offline and online. We will talk more about this when we start delve into our multiplayer experience”, Said Smith about his system that already existed in the previous installment of GRID and that consisted of turning a single driver into your rival as you generated crashes and conflicts with him during the race.

Although for now Smith has not confirmed if the Nemesis mode will be available in the story mode of GRID Legends, we do know that the modes will also make their return Boost and Elimination. The first of these will introduce a speed boost to electric vehicles, while the second is a sort of battle royale in which the last classifieds are eliminated until only one vehicle remains on the circuit. Remember that GRID Legends will arrive in 2022 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms.