Greenpeace covered the facades of the most prominent stores in Madrid’s Gran Vía street with black paint, warning about consumerism and excesses in Black Friday purchases.

The action of the environmental organization is viral on social networks and has generated confrontations between those who are in favor of the event and those who understand that Greenpeace is right.

For Greenpeace, Black Friday is a celebration loaded with consumerism and that shows what it considers a “social and environmental disaster”.

For that reason, one of the most important commercial promenades in Europe intervened in the form of a protest.

On the morning of November 26, before the stores opened, activists from the organization covered the windows of brands such as H&M, Mango, Lefties and Primark with black.

According to Greenpeace, which says it used environmentally friendly and washable, these companies “represent the excesses of consumerism.”

On the banners that were placed along the entire shopping street, it could be read: “out of stock: planet out of stock” and “Black Friday destroys our planet.”

The objective of the organization for the care of the environment is that these clothing brands promote the reuse, repair and sales of second-hand clothing.

“The deterioration of our cities, far from generating spaces for coexistence and meeting, are becoming simple shopping centers controlled by large companies, which end with local businesses and shops in neighborhoods and small communities,” says the blog of Greenpeace.

Greenpeace adds in the Instagram post: “Fashion and these chains of fast fashion they are the tip of the iceberg of the consumer model. Not only does the fashion industry have to change, but the entire consumer industry has to change by promoting reuse, repair and second hand ”.

Not all comments are positive to the extent. One user says: “H&M has a campaign to recycle clothes, they should support such initiatives so that other companies do as well. This is not protest, it is vandalism ”.

Another Instagram user says: “I honestly think there are better ways than doing this kind of vandalism because it is what it is, pure vandalism. So you don’t fight for a cause, so what is generated is hatred towards that cause ”.

And there is more: “I wonder where the staff of these stores will work if they lose their jobs.”