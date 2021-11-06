GreenMoonZilla is now the big winner of the day according to Coinmarketcap with more than 650% profit in the last hours

A rebase token is the new winner today according to the daily ranking generated by the market leading price index Coinmarketcap, with gains greater than 650% in the last hours.

In this opportunity The native token of GreenMoonZilla (GRMZilla), has managed to remain in the token of the ranking of the “Top Winners” of the day with more than six hundred percent increase in its price.

The token is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, and becomes part of the extensive offer of rebase tokens that currently exists in the crypto market.

Its official website lacks a white paper and a visible team behind this project, although it presents a roadmap with some milestones to meet.

ETHM: The big loser of the day

On the other hand, the privacy-focused token, Ethereum Meta (ETHM), is again for the second time this week, the big loser of the day.

According to data from Coinmarketcap, lAfter removing two zeros, the price has plummeted to -72.48% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Meta addresses a major weakness in Ethereum: the lack of privacy. Ethereum Meta enables smart contracts where no friend, family, or foe can see what you bought or for how much.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

