In the capital, Nuuk, on December 20 it was 13 ºC, when the average temperature is usually -5.3 ºC; in Qaanaaq, to ​​the north, mercury reached 8.3 ºC when the average is -20.1 ºC at this time of year.

“One of the reasons why we see high temperatures is the meteorological phenomenon of ‘foehn'”, a fairly common warm wind on the island, he explained by email to the AFP Caroline Drost Jensen, DMI climatologist. However, it is not usual “for it to occur in such a vast area and simultaneously over a long period” of time, he added.

Despite this, it is not an unprecedented phenomenon, according to the expert, since absolute records for maximum temperatures or those of the last 30 years for the month of December have not been exceeded.

The effects of climate change have caused the loss of more than 8 thousand tons of ice daily.

In the Arctic, warming is three times faster than elsewhere on the planet.

“Global warming underpins the elevated temperatures we are currently seeing in Greenland and makes them generally higher … than in the past,” summarized Drost Jensen.

Last summer, a heat wave caused an episode of “massive” melting of the ice cap., with losses of 8 thousand tons of ice per day, double the average in the summer period. In August it rained on the highest peak in Greenland (3,216 meters), something never seen before.