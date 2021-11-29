Reuters.- Greenhouse gas emissions from European Union countries soared 18% last spring, according to data from the statistical office of the block, as all economic sectors released more harmful gases into the atmosphere as they recovered from pandemic stoppages.

According to Eurostat, emissions reached a total of 867 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent between April and June, which is a sharp increase compared to the same period last year, when landfills throughout the European area brought emissions to levels. lowest ever recorded.

However, Eurostat added that levels remained below any pre-pandemic quarter and continued a long-term trend of steady decline.

In the manufacturing and construction sector – responsible for more than a third of emissions, most of it – there was a 22% increase in levels compared to 2020, while the electricity supply sector increased by 17% and agriculture remained stable.

Households contributed nearly a fifth of emissions, largely due to their carbon footprint linked to transportation, which increased 25% from last year, and heating, which was up 42%.

However, even as European companies recover, some countries new closures are planned after Austria closed all stores, bars and cafes not essential to curb a new wave of infections sweeping the continent.

Eurostat’s report represents its first estimates of the EU’s quarterly greenhouse gas emissions, as the bloc is nearing its net zero emissions target by 2050.

