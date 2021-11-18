The Senate of the Republic generally approved the Circular Economy Law (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

With 87 votes in favor, zero abstentions and zero against, the Senate approved in general the General Law of Circular Economy (LGEC), which is responsible for promoting more and better rules for waste and waste management, as well as promoting recycling and protection schemes for garbage collectors.

This new law represents an advance in environmental matters for the republic, since there is no previous precedent that could be related to the LGECThis is because the global agenda regarding the circular economy is of recent creation, which positions Mexico in the legislative vanguard regarding the sustainable protection of the planet.

It should be remembered that the opinion of the new law had to be evaluated by the joint commissions of Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, and Second Legislative Studies of the Senate of the Republic.

The specificity of the opinion needed to distance itself from the General Law for the Prevention and Comprehensive Management of Waste (LGPGIR) since it is necessary to seek new production schemes at an industrial level to reduce the environmental footprint of human beings.

The vote was unanimous, so a private review of the new law was carried out (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

According to Jatziri Pando Medina, technical secretary who presented the project, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), civil society, businessmen and senators Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Xochitl Gálvez, Miguel Ángel Mancera and Damián Zepeda they intervened in the modifications of the opinion, this by virtue of guaranteeing a true legislative advance and not a simulation of ecological law.

Unlike the LGPGIR, which only regulates refers only to plastics and solid urban waste, the LGEC it refers to all types of waste and promotes the efficient use of resources and the redesign especially of products to generate less waste.

Among other things, this law also promotes a zero waste policy, which is consistent with federal policy. It also requires you to submit a plan circular economyIt also establishes the bases for the federation, states and municipalities to move towards a circular economy.

Another important fact to highlight is that all those people who are dedicated to the manufacture, elaboration, manufacture, production and distribution of electrical and electronic devices are required to submit a waste management plan.

The circular economy promotes a less polluting scheme (Photo: Archive)

In addition to this, the law contemplates waste collectors, also known as scavengers. Since the human rights of informal groups of waste collectors. Finally, administrative sanctions are established to guarantee compliance with the provisions of the opinion.

According to the theorists Willi Haas, Fridolin Krausmann, Dominik Wiedenhofer and Markus Heinz, the circular economy is a strategy that aims to reduce the consumption of virgin raw materials and, at the same time, lower the production of waste. This by virtue of being able to continue with production and human consumption activities that represent a less harmful impact on the environment.

In theory, implementing this type of policy creates what is called “Economic and ecological flows of resources”, with which, the industry is not nullified. In other words, with the circular economy, massive production processes do not stop, but they do encourage less harmful methodologies to obtain raw materials. It also raises awareness about optimal use of resources obtained from the exploitation of the land, aquifers and any other natural resource.

KEEP READING:

Environmental agenda: Mexico advances to the circular economy from the Senate of the Republic

They denounced “union terrorism” in internal elections of Pemex

The Senate defends itself: Monreal condemned the “rude interference” of a magistrate of the SCJN