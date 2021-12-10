It seemed like a never-ending story and the eternal promise of the long list of political debates that have taken place since they began to talk about a Startup Law. It has been almost 7 years since the litany began to sound through the circles of entrepreneurs together with the idea that no party would dare to take on the burden of creating a new legislative segment for a very specific group of companies. Now, with a pandemic in tow and European funds stored in the closet, a green light has been given – pending approval by the Courts – for a startups law that is as necessary as it is controversial.

It is, in the words of the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, this law “is part of a set of measures to promote innovative companies and create highly qualified employment for the youngest.”

The text, approved a few hours ago in the Council of Ministers, came to light in July of this year. The first draft, submitted for consultation, was understood as a poor approximation to the reality of the collective of newly minted entrepreneurs.

The serial entrepreneur was pushed aside. The fiscal issue – a debate between ministries – was ignored; a point that, in fact, is usually the one that generates the most friction in the entrepreneurial group. The stock options, although quoted, they passed by. And, in essence, the concept of a startup was not quite clear. It was a text that from the group felt poor and with a long journey ahead to debate. Even so, the Spanish Association of Startups were moderately optimistic that the Startups Law would come out before the end of the year. And so it has been.

The Startup Law finally knows what a startup is

It was one of the basic questions that caused the most stir at the time of knowing the lines of the preliminary text. In the first instance, those technology-based companies with less than three years of creation were considered startups. A fact that generated tensions understanding that this short period of time was not realistic with a sector that takes time to validate business models.

In this way, the new proposal, already approved, will consider startups those with up to 5 years of life -7 in the case of a sector linked to scientific research in Spain-. Within this group, the exceptions: they are not listed, do not distribute profits, have an innovative nature and have an annual turnover of up to 10 million euros.

Does this leave out many technology companies conceived as startups? The reality is that yes. Glovo, Cabify, Wallbox, Jobandtalent … These are some of the technological unicorns that are part of the national entrepreneurial segment. Between them and the newly minted companies, a long list of entrepreneurs who are outside the eyes of the law but not in essence.

Let’s talk about taxes …

The second problematic issue of the newborn Law of Startups. The first version left aside the tax issue for newly created companies. Now, under the Ministry led by Nadia Calviño, the numbers have relaxed for the collective of entrepreneurs. So much so that it has already been cataloged as a law that puts innovation on the red carpet and leaves out other entrepreneurs.

In this sense, stock options have come up again. According to the new text, the minimum exempt from taxation of 12,000 euros up to 50,000 euros, maintaining 30% of the type of declaration for companies. The exemption from the first draft is raised by 5,000 euros. In addition, the issue of liquidity is added. The entrepreneur will only liquidate when he sells. This would be the star measure of the text that will begin to be in force in the coming months and that puts the country as one of the most advanced in taxation of stock options.

In the corporate tax segment, 15% will be applied to the startup segment. A substantial difference compared to 25% of the rest of the companies. Testimonial, in any case, taking into account that this type of business does not report profits until well into the years of activity.

Moderated with investors that set a 2021 record

The investor segment and their taxation in order to attract capital to Spanish innovative companies as well has been one of the reasons for debate. “Startups suffer from a lack of funding in the initial phases that makes it impossible to grow and retain talent,” says Calviño regarding the tax improvement for investors. With this, he adds, “Spain is going to be among the most attractive countries for the creation and financing of startups.”

This point has been one of the few that has remained frozen with respect to the first version of the text. The Startups Law aims at tax exemption for the first 100,000 euros of each investor contributed to a technology company. Also the first 100,000 of the founders of the company in question. Therefore, it rises from the initial 60,000 before the first version of the Startups Law.

There is also talk of the international investor for whom the new text wants to make his job easier. With the NIF it will be enough to invest in a company. An interesting point for a time when large operations are carried out by international funds. The recently published report from Atomic Spain already ranks 6th in large financing rounds compared to our European neighbors with a palpable increase in companies that already have high turnover levels. Of the capital invested, a large part finds its origin in the United States, the Startups Law aims directly at promoting data that are expected to be exceeded throughout 2022.

Going for Serial Entrepreneurs and Digital Nomads

Statistics, a fact that South Summit usually analyzes in its annual meetings, suggest that most of the entrepreneurs come from another startup. The so-called serial entrepreneurs. The first Startups Law excluded this group. It was understood that if you had previously created another technology, you no longer had access to the new Startups Law. The approved text eliminates this section and replaces it with a maximum of 3 companies per entrepreneur –Created through the already approved single window– either continuously or simultaneously. According to the Ministry, this limit is imposed to avoid fraud with tax exemptions.

They also add the elimination of the double contribution in case of undertaking while operating in an employee position.

The Startups Law also assumes the new employment situation. Spain has positioned itself as an attractive place for teleworking. The regulation welcomes the visa option for up to five years for technology workers who want to work with a company in Spain, as well as a special permit for digital nomads.