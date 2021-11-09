Green hydrogen will gradually gain ground in the processes of the refineries of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), replacing the gray hydrogen that is used, and it is expected that from 2038 this replacement will be detonated.

According to a study by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), Mexico will have deployed green hydrogen pilots in its refineries and a first wave of projects that will replace up to 3% of the gray hydrogen demand in the National Refining System ( SNR) in 2030, but it will be until 2038 that it will be in cost parity with its gray counterpart.

So, an accelerated adoption of green hydrogen is expected for the next 12 years until reaching a 50% share of the total hydrogen used in the SNR by 2050.

Such participation in the Pemex refineries would represent more than 200 kilotonnes of green hydrogen per year and would require an installed electrolysis capacity of 2,400 megawatts.

“The oil refining processes in Mexico could become an important consumer of green hydrogen, which represents important business opportunities and potential for reducing emissions for the parastatal company and its subsidiaries,” the document states.

Read: Green hydrogen can generate 90,000 jobs in Mexico

This projection is based on a more favorable hydrogen deployment scenario, called “Hydrogen Breakthrough”, which is made with forecasts

more optimistic following the projections of the Hydrogen Council.

But there is another estimated scenario based on conservative assumptions, called “NDC Compliance” that is in accordance with the goals of reducing polluting emissions from the oil and gas sector, these are expected to be reduced by 14% in 2030; To contribute to this, a 1% substitution of gray hydrogen for green hydrogen is considered in refineries for that year.

“The projections resulting from the NDC Compliance scenario show a slow increase over time in the cost of fossil-based hydrogen supplied to refineries which, added to a decrease

Conservative in the cost of green hydrogen, it translates into an estimated time of cost parity until 2048 ″, explains the report.

In this sense, the late competitiveness of green hydrogen would lead to a relatively small demand from refineries by 2050, so it is assumed that it will be introduced to replace 10% of the total demand.

of Pemex hydrogen in the middle of the century.

Both scenarios that are represented are realistic, highlights the international cooperation organization.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed