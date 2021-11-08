There is less and less for the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home and the movie promotion machinery is on full blast. Marvel studios and Sony They are trying to get the most interest, making the least amount of spoilers possible.

We already knew that the Doctor Octopus starring Alfred Molina, who originally played the character in Spider-man 2 (2004) directed by Sam Reimy. A huge number of rumors indicate that other villains from other of the character’s past films would also appear before his incorporation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the new poster, studies confirm that the Green Goblin will be present in Spider-Man: no way home, played by Willem Dafoe. We originally saw it in Spider-man (2002), also directed by Sam Reimy. It appears in the upper right area of ​​the promotional poster.

More villains would appear in ‘Spider-Man: no way home’

In addition to the obvious presence of Doctor Octopus, with his tentacles in the foreground, next to Spider-man, and Green Goblin Flying over his iconic glider, the poster suggests two more villains. We can see a sand cloud that would refer to Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church, who originally appeared in Spider-man 3 (2007).

You can also see a ray with green tones, which would refer to Max Dillon / Electro, played by Jamie Foxx, who we originally saw in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro (2014). Previous clues in the first trailer suggested his presence in Spider-Man: no way home.

Other unconfirmed rumors

We have been hearing rumors for years, seeing leaks and ambiguous denials by the actors, but apparently Spider-Man: no way home will be a version live action of the spiderverse that we have all been waiting for. It’s probably the worst-kept secret in Hollywood, although we still have no confirmation that Tobey Maguire (Spider-man, Spider-man 2 and Spider-man 3 by Sam Reimi) and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 by Marc Webb) will make an appearance.

The return of Charlie cox, who played Matt Murdock / Daredevil in the series of Netflix of the same name, although we continue without clear confirmation. His appearance would be, supposedly, as Peter Parker’s lawyer.

Spider-Man: no way home opens on December 13 in cinemas around the world. It is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, JB Smoove, Benedict Wong, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and JK Simmons.