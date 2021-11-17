New threats loom across Spidey’s horizon, amid villains, travels, and unexpected encounters with new allies in the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

If the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home left you open-mouthed, the second trailer for the third film of the wall-crawler in the MCU will definitely blow your mind.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have finally unveiled the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing more details of Spidey’s journey through the Multiverse, supported by Doctor Strange.

But this reunion can be overshadowed by the threats posed by Otto Octavius, Max Dillon, Curt Connors, Flint Marko, and Norman Osborn, better known as Doctor Octopus, Electro, Lizard, Sandman, and Green Goblin.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Source: Marvel

