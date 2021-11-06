Shutterstockl

There’s still time! In October 2021, the registration start date for the visa lottery was announced, which delivers the Green card, also known as permanent residence. For this year, Peruvians will be able to participate in the selection process. Learn all the details, from the requirements to the registration form to become a legal immigrant in the United States.

WHAT IS GREEN CARD?

The permanent residence it is the status granted to immigrants to live and work permanently in the United States. In most cases, a sponsor (employer or relative) is the one who applies for permanent residence or “Green Card” in favor of another person.

REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VISA LOTTERY

You must be a citizen of an eligible country. For you to participate, no more than 50,000 people from your country must have immigrated to the United States in the last five years. To find out if you are eligible, every year the State Department publishes a list of eligible and ineligible countries. Therefore, this list may change from year to year.

You must meet the education and / or work experience requirement:

– 12 full and satisfactory years of primary and secondary education, or their equivalent

– At least two completed years of work experience within the last five years in an eligible occupation.

UNTIL WHEN CAN I APPLY FOR THE GREEN CARD?

Usually the period to register for the lottery opens for 4 to 5 weeks, in the fall season. Online registration for visa lottery 2023 begins on October 6, 2021 at 12:00 pm and ends on November 9, 2021 at 12:00 pm

LINK TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VISA LOTTERY

If you meet the aforementioned requirements, you must complete a form found on the official website of the United States Government, or by clicking here. Take into account that the form to fill out is in English. It is completely free and you do not have to make payments at any step of the process.

WHERE TO SEE THE RESULTS OF THE LOTTERY?

So far there are two dates published in which you can check if you were one of the winners.

– The results of the 2022 visa lottery can be consulted until September 30, 2022.

– The results of the 2023 visa lottery can be consulted from May 7, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

Enter the results link to see the full list of winners.

3 WAYS TO OBTAIN RESIDENCE IN THE UNITED STATES

If one of your goals is to live and work in the United States, you should know that there are some alternatives that you can evaluate and see if you meet the requirements requested by the authorities.

– Green Card for family reasons: whether they are your parents, siblings, children or spouse, they can become guarantees for you to receive this document. If you meet this profile: the US guarantor must complete the I-130 form, the immigrant application for foreign relatives and gather all the required documentation. The registration fee must be paid and with the application it must be sent to the USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services). This person will receive a receipt and a notification of the resolution adopted once the request has been processed.

– Green Card for work reasons: each year, the United States issues visas specially directed to professionals in different fields, including people with exceptional skills in the sciences, arts, education, business or sports. Leading professors and researchers, it also applies to executives and company managers.

– Win the visa lottery: the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery. The lottery is open to nationals of those countries with the lowest immigration rates to the United States. This means that the list of countries whose nationals may or may not participate in the green card lottery changes every year.

