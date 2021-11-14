Green banana flour: benefits and uses

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and peer-reviewed (content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 8 minutes

Green banana flour or plantain, as it is also known, is an ingredient in healthy diets, as it offers therapeutic and culinary benefits. The banana comes from a herbaceous plant of the family Musaceae, to which the doctor Guzman I call Paradise muse because he identifies it as one of the trees in the garden of Eden.

This product has been classified as natural because it is very little processed in the industry. In addition, you can prepare it from home. It is consumed as a gluten-free flour.

Banana can be found in hot and tropical climates, but the main producers are the countries of the American continent, such as Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia.

Characteristics of green banana flour

The banana is a fleshy berry that is found in clusters. It has a thick shell with edges on the surface that serve to protect it. It is green in color and when it matures it turns yellow. It has a resistant pulp and a neutral flavor due to its high carbohydrate content.

The Rural Science magazine reported that the banana is the most consumed tropical fruit in the world. It is native to South Asia, being popular in the Mediterranean since 650 AD. Later, from the Canary Islands, it was distributed to America in the 15th century.

According to Spanish Nutrition Foundation, is known as flour to wheat or other grains crushed through grinding until obtaining a fine powder. However, on the market there are also compound flours, which includes the mixture of cereals or the grinding of any vegetable, such as green banana.

A Article recently disclosed that Green banana flour is obtained by dehydrating and grinding plantains without the peel. It is a brownish-white product, with a neutral flavor, that moistens quickly and is easy to digest. It cooks at 90 degrees Celsius for 8 minutes.

The Professor Vania Soto analyzed the macronutrients in green banana flour. Dehydration increased the concentration of nutrients, with the exception of vitamin C. A higher content of starch and fiber was obtained for every 100 grams of the product.

100 grams of green banana contain vitamins like C and minerals like potassium:

Vitamin C: 20 milligrams.

20 milligrams. Potassium: 421 milligrams.

421 milligrams. Magnesium: 41 milligrams.

41 milligrams. Folic acid: 28 milligrams.

The green banana is native to Asia, but today its largest producers are American countries.

Benefits of green banana flour

The components and nutrients of the green banana increase when it becomes flour. Therefore, the benefits that could be greater than those of its raw material.

1. Important source of prebiotics

The Ibero-American Journal of Sciences highlights the large amount of prebiotic components present in the male banana. Prebiotics are ingredients that stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria and normal colon activity. Dietary fiber and 50% resistant starch are found in green bananas.

Banana contains a high content of dietary fiber such as cellulose, hemicellulose, alpha-glucans, and pectins. In this way, they can promote intestinal health and prevent infectious diarrhea.

A group of specialists agrees that the resistant starch in green banana flour produces protective effects on intestinal inflammation.

2. Maintains good digestion

Experts ensure that the banana fiber helps with constipation and diarrhea. Plantain flour normalizes colon function and promotes probiotic bacteria.

Resistant starch is used by bacteria to produce short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate, which serve as fuel for cells in the colon. For this reason, recommends like a prebiotic.

Weir and Akhond reported that green bananas are also included in the so-called BRAT diet to relieve gastrointestinal discomfort. BRAT means bananas, rice, Apple puree and toasts. In addition, the high potassium content of green banana flour can help to replace the mineral lost during diarrhea.

In a Article about digestive diseases, recommend green bananas to improve symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseasesuch as cramps, gas, and bloating.

3. Can regulate blood sugar

A investigation in women with metabolic syndrome noted that the glycemic index of green banana flour is low. That is, it does not spike in sugar after eating it. It also helps to lower blood pressure.

Another study supports this result and recommends smoothies made with green banana flour in obese patients and patients with type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, they suggest it as the ideal substitute for other flours to make fresh bread and pasta.

The topic of fiber in diabetes management has been the subject of many reviews. One of them concluded that consuming optimal amounts of dietary fiber could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

4. Prevents heart disease

Green banana flour is an important source of potassium, fiber and antioxidants such as vitamin C. According to a group of specialists, green banana flour contains polyphenols with potential antioxidants. May help lower cholesterol bad or LDL.

The potassium maintains body fluids that control blood pressure and heart rate. Fiber also helps reduce the incidence and mortality of cardiovascular disease.

5. Could help chronic respiratory processes

A investigation in asthmatic children from the United Kingdom it recommended including bananas in the diet to prevent the typical symptoms of this respiratory condition. Some scientists They give the benefit credit to the antioxidants in the green banana; especially phenolic acids.

Science too informs than a good dose of potassium, like that of banana, improves lung volume and flow in asthmatic children.

6. Eat banana flour and you will be happy

At Chemistry and Society forum it was disclosed that a group of depressed people improved their mental state after eating banana. These products are rich in the amino acid tryptophan, which is later converted to serotonin.

Serotonin relaxes the body, improves mood and increases the feeling of pleasure. For this reason, it is called the happiness hormone. When it gets out of balance it can cause depression.

Magazine Nutrients It also highlights that tryptophan, in addition to regulating mood, can preserve memory and increase learning capacity.

7. It is a fruit being studied to prevent cancer

Magazine Molecules did a check on the presence of lectin in banana. This compound is a group of non-immune and antioxidant proteins.

In the article there are studies in animals on lectins as suppressors of the proliferation of cancer cells and stimulants of the activity of cells that defend the body against pathogens. However, there is little information on the lectins in banana flour and their functions. Furthermore, new genetic engineering methods are required for the functional characterization of these antioxidants.

The tryptophan in the green banana is then converted into serotonin within the body. It is speculated on its influence on mood.

Uses of green banana flour

Green plantain is a starchy version often used in cooking. It has a neutral flavor and a firm pulp. Its high carbohydrate content allows it to be fried, boiled or baked.

With the green banana you get the flour that is ideal to replace the wheat one and create gluten-free recipes. In a investigation project Fresh bread and pasta were made with green banana flour, which obtained good sensory acceptance.

It is also used to make cookies, pancakes, pizzas, cakes, cakes, muffins and the traditional porridge for children and the elderly. It cooks for a few minutes in a ratio of 2 parts of water to 1 part of flour. Next, it is mixed and sugar is added. When gelling, it is removed from the heat.

Can be used as a thickener for soups, purees and creams. To obtain more versatile products, it can be mixed with other flours, such as wheat and corn.

An easy way to prepare it at home

If you want to make a green banana flour from your home and with your personal stamp, you only have to buy a bunch of green banana. Before peeling them, you must pass them through a steam bath for 3 minutes to prevent darkening. You peel them and cut them into very thin slices.

You place the slices on a tray and distribute them without being one on top of the other. It is recommended to put them in the sun for 48 hours until they are very dry. You can also use a gas oven. You must turn the slices every so often.

Then you take them to a blender and process until you get a fine powder. For this you must sift with a strainer and remove the coarse particles. You must store it in an airtight container, without humidity and in a dry place.

Green banana flour is an example of how to transform healthy foods into other versions that facilitate their consumption. There is no doubt that the drying of the banana concentrates its content of carbohydrates, resistant starch, fiber, potassium and other nutrients.

Green banana flour helps you replace ingredients in recipes and make them healthier. Remember that you can prepare it from your home.

