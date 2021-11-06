We will begin by sautéing the chopped chives in two tablespoons of oil, when it is done reserve. Mix the two types of meat and add the fried chives, oregano, salt, pepper, parsley, cumin, minced garlic and mustard, mix well and prepare two hamburgers.

Chop the olives and dried tomatoes. Wash and drain the arugula. Crumble the feta cheese in a bowl. Put a griddle on the fire and make the two hamburgers to our liking. Toast the breads a little on the griddle so that they are hot, arrange the meat on top, then the crumbled feta cheese, black olives, arugula and tomatoes.