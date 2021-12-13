The Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motor has definitively withdrawn its project for the reindustrialization of the Nissan plant in the Bacelona Free Zone. GWM had been positioning itself as the best candidate to take over this vehicle production center and, in this way, guarantee its future.

Bad news. Great wall motors (GWM), one of the giants of the Chinese automotive industry, has definitively withdrawn its project for the reindustrialization of the Nissan plant in the Barcelona Free Zone. December 31st is around the corner and there is hardly any room left to find a solution to guarantee the viability and operation of said vehicle production center.

In recent months Great Wall had positioned itself as a clear candidate to take over the Nissan facilities in Barcelona. But nevertheless, the Chinese company has withdrawn its project proposal which, as we have already pointed out, would have allowed the reindustrialization process of the land of the Nissan plant to be carried out. After knowing this information, the reindustrialization table has called an emergency meeting to assess the situation.

Nissan factory in the Free Zone of Barcelona

Great Wall questions plant viability

According to the information to which you have had access Europa Press, a meeting has been called that will launch the different alternatives that were on the table. The no that GWM has given has occurred just a few weeks after the Government of Spain and the Generalitat of Catalonia presented an “improved counter offer” to GWM in a letter initialed by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, and the Minister of Business and Labor of the Generalitat, Roger Torrent.

The new proposal submitted to GWM it contemplated more public aid than initially planned and a reduction in the rent of the Free Zone space where the Barcelona plant is located. The proposal was sent to the Chinese manufacturer after an audit of the same that questioned the viability of the plant and highlighted the need for an increase in support to materialize the project.

On December 1, 2021, the Nissan reindustrialization table, in its last meeting, activated the electromobility hub project, waiting for GWM to give a response to the aforementioned counter offer.

Great Wall is the largest Chinese manufacturer of pick-ups

Alternative plans for the Nissan factory in Barcelona

In a statement issued just a few hours ago, the Nissan works council has indicated that it is working on the different “alternative plans” to the GWM project. Looking ahead to next December 17, 2021, different meetings will be held with the aim of advancing in the new scenario. Time is running out and an agreement needs to be reached as soon as possible.