At the top of the back cover you will find the display module, which occupies a quarter of the complete cover. There it houses the two main chambers, and the name of POCO is labeled vertically in white letters. It is, therefore, a full-fledged continuity design.

The new POCO is very attractive and striking in hand, and has gained a bit of weight, its weight is 200 grams, 10 grams more than its predecessor, although it is undoubtedly the right size and weight. At the front of the screen we find the hole in the center of the screen. If we turn it around, the back cover of the POCO will be available in three different and very beautiful striking colors: black, sky blue and POCO yellow.

The new POCO brand terminal will be available from November 11, although reservations can already be made. It stands out for bringing all the standards of the mid-range, but at one more level, such as 5G connectivity, a double camera with 50 MP main sensor and two versions with a very good price, which start from the € 229.

If we turn it sideways, we find a double speaker, a USB type C port, a infrared sensor and the almost extinct 3.5mm jack for headphones, which more than one user will appreciate. With the infrared sensor we can use the phone as a remote control, or to control some other household appliance, for example. It also includes NFC for mobile payment.

Great speed, mid-range

Let’s go to one of the main aspects, and that is that the high speed is not in vain. If we uncover the back of this POCO M4 we have a processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 six nanometers. It incorporates 5G, and it is an eight-core SoC, in addition to an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. Do you understand now about speed?

This processor is much more powerful than the one that the POCO M3 mounted last year, a Dimensity 700. In fact, the SoC that they have updated this year is the natural evolution of the 800 that adds an extra power that is noticeable in the day to day in the handling of the device. So much so that it is the most powerful processor before the high-end, which begins with the Dimensity 1000.

With the new POCO we will defend ourselves very well in all kinds of games, edit photos, surf the internet without a pinch of lag or an excessive expense as other processors can have, so it is a processor that is not hot and very comfortable in the use. We can play demanding titles such as Call of Duty, Genshin Impact or PUBG at a very good quality without noticing graphic jerks or excessive consumption.

To accompany the processor, we can choose two versions, 4 or 6 GB of Premium LPDDR4x RAM, with storage of 128 or 256 GB also to choose from. In addition, a very positive point is that this internal storage can be expanded with a microSD card, an option that few phones already bring and that, for those who store too much content, is an option to take into account.

Battery and autonomy

In the battery section it is not far behind either, because it mounts a 5,000 mAh with a 33W fast charging system. In just under half an hour you can have 50% charged, and in an exact hour, you will reach 100% in case you are in a hurry. In fact, it can last up to two days on a single fast charge, and about 10 hours of screen time.

Screen

In the section of the screen we find a very good screen IPS / LCD 6.6-inch with great definition. It has grown a little more, going from the 6.5 of the previous model. We can see all the content in FullHD + and a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Very important, the refresh rate, which is adaptive between 50, 60 or 90 Hz. This means that, depending on the content we are consuming, it will vary between the three rates, although those 90 Hz they are appreciated and noticeable more than fluid with this panel. The tactile display is 240 Hz, in addition to Gorilla Glass 3 protection, to protect in case of micro scratches or, in the event of a fall.

In practice, we will obtain that touch of fluidity with 90 Hz, and a great definition in general, of all use that we make of the mobile. The brightness level is also good even outdoors, thanks to a powerful 450 nits.

An absolute 10 in the screen section to be in the mid-range!

Double (and good) camera

As we are used to, the rear module is quite prominent and attractive, made up of two cameras. The main sensor is 50 megapixels, and has another angle sensor of 8 megapixels and 119º field of view. Another improvement is the update with respect to the 48 MP and the 2 MP of the secondary sensor that the POCO F3 has. On the other hand, the interior camera also improves twice the megapixels, going from 8 to 16 MP.

The cameras perform very well and do the job more than enough. They are AI-assisted, with the main 50 MP sensor manufactured by Samsung. In pursuit of a very good quality and price ratio with the main sensors, it does not include macro, but it is a wise decision for a mid-range.

Already in the application we will find portrait mode, manual Pro and HDR and AI modes to capture photos, in addition to having many manipulable parameters such as focal length, or editing settings.

Availability and prices

As we have said, although its presentation was on November 9, it will be available from November 11 in three different colors: blue, black and POCO yellow, and in two different versions.

The 4GB + 64GB version will be available for € 229, and the 6GB + 128GB version will be for € 249. To acquire it you can buy it on the trading platforms Goboo, po.com/es and AliExpress.