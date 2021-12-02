Warner has launched a great new trailer from ‘Matrix Resurrections’. Much shorter than the one we could see a few weeks ago, this second is right when replaying the mystery card so as not to reveal too much to the viewer. And it also does so by remembering its connections with the past, without yet clarifying what those who speak of it as something autonomous and not a sequel refer to.

Playing with the reboot idea

Another striking detail of this new trailer is that it seems designed to emphasize that ‘Matrix Resurrections’ works as a reboot of a franchise that we all considered finished. He does it with style, making it clear that we are going to find something very familiar but also different. I don’t need more to want to see her.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss bring the legendary Neo and Trinity back to life here, leaving up in the air which explanation is used by Lana Wachowski to justify their return. In addition, in the cast there are other old men known as Jada pinkett smith (Niobe), Lambert Wilson (Merovingian) and Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson). The main cast is completed with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff.





It is possible that Warner spoils this magnificent promotional campaign with a final trailer that reveals more than necessary, but I hope that it does not, that there is very little left for its premiere next December 22th. Meanwhile, you can take the opportunity to see the first installment on the big screen starting this Friday.

I also leave you a new tv spot for the Japanese market with an introduction by Reeves and Moss: