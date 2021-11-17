Gianluca Lapadula scored 1-0 in Peru vs Bolivia by Qualifying.

Peru made it 1-0 against Venezuela in the Olympic Stadium of Caracas for the date 14 of Qualifying Qatar 2022. This with goal by national striker Gianluca Lapadula, who scored his second consecutive goal in the contest. Ricardo Gareca’s team dreams of reaching the next World Cup.

He arrived at 18 ‘in the first half, when the Peruvian team began to establish itself in the field after a great start for the Venezuelans: they arrived in a dangerous way at Pedro Gallese’s goal. The ‘bicolor’ played in the opposite field and managed to open the scoring in visiting condition.

Gianluca Lapadula released for Christian Cueva and he did the same with André Carrillo. The ‘Culebra’ was outlined for his right leg and took a precise center to the far post to look for the ‘Bambino’, at a good moment in the ‘bicolor’.

The scorer of Benevento in Serie B of Italy beat the back of one of the defenders of Venezuela, He hit the frentazo and beat goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez’s goal, which returned to the eleven to start the ‘vinotinto’.

PREVIEW OF PERU VS VENEZUELA

Peru and Venezuela face each other today at the Caracas Olympic Stadium on the 14th date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The Peruvians go out in search of the 3 points that will allow them to continue in the fight for a place in the World Cup the other year. A draw or defeat would complicate it in the contest.

For this opportunity, the Peruvian team has its best men: André Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Sergio Peña and Renato Tapia. It also has the return of Yoshimar Yotún, who was not in the victory against Bolivia by suspension. The only casualty is Alexander Calllens (Luis Abram will take his place).

Venezuela, for its part, does not have its main figures: Salomón Rondón (physical conditions) and Yeferson Soteldo (punished). That is why they put all their chips on Eric Ramírez and Darwin Machís. The ‘vinotinto’ comes from falling with Ecuador in Quito. They are last in the standings.