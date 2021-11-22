Given its characteristics in relation to its price, it is impossible not to think about taking the glove. It stands out for several elements, but specifically for a Snapdragon 870 processor close to the latest generation that allows 5G connectivity, a 65W fast charge and an AMOLED E4 screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. All this and more for only 369 euros.

Similar, but cheaper

Obviously, that the brand’s new phone arrives at such a low cost, it causes some of its previous smartphones to suffer another offer. In this case it is the Realme GT Master Edition, an option somewhat similar to the previous one, but with a lower price.

This smartphone does not have such an advanced CPU, but it still provides a exceptional performance in all aspects. On the other hand, it has a screen and fast loading of similar characteristics. By 269 ​​euros you can get a very complete mobile and that it has little to envy to the new launch.

300 euros less for a high-end!

No, you have not read wrong. The 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage version of the Realme X50 Pro can currently be found about 450 euros. This means that it has suffered a reduction of almost 300 euros.

There is little to explain about one of the high-end smartphones of the brand, as it incorporates one of the most recent Qualcomm processors and a screen with AMOLED panels. Although it may not be worth considering the above options.

A recent and versatile model

The Realme 8 It is one of the mid-range of the company that boast of characteristics greater than the average. One of its strengths is its Super AMOLED display, an unusual property for a cost 189 euros.

It is expected that this decrease in cost with respect to the previous ones will bring as a consequence a drop in its properties. First of all, the processor ceases to be Snapdragon to be replaced by a MediaTek Helio G95. Its performance is not all bad, but it is far from what Qualcomm offers. Even so, it is an option to consider due to its low price, since it has some versatile specifications and balanced.

The economic alternative

In the same way as other brands such as Xiaomi, Realme owns a variability on their devices so that any type of public can buy one of their terminals. The Realme 8i is proof of this, as it is a low-end with quite competent specifications at an affordable price.

As it happens in his serial companion your CPU has been swapped by a MediaTek, although the performance is still sufficient to run any type of application, but not at the highest quality.

But it still has certain characteristics that are admirable, such as the great autonomy of its battery or that the high refresh rate and good tactile response are maintained. If you do not plan to shell out a considerable amount, this Realme 8i it can be yours for 150 euros.

Even cheaper

Spending even less than in the previous case is possible. The Realme C21Y is a device intended for basic use, but with a 5000 mAh battery that will guarantee you several days without charging your mobile.

You can’t expect much from an entry-level smartphone, but for a price of 120 euros it becomes an ideal alternative for those who do not use their phone for productive purposes.

At a low price and with 5G

You will hardly be able to find an alternative that is so affordable and that allows connection to 5G networks in the market. With the Realme Narzo 30 this is possible by a cost about 180 euros.

Your processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 It is not a delight, but it allows you to enjoy a wide range of applications. The extensive battery duration, with which you will not worry about charging the terminal in many hours.