Grayscale Investments has responded to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the recent rejection of VanEck’s application for a spot Bitcoin ETF.

The operator of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) sent a letter to SEC Secretary Vanessa Countryman on November 29 to argue that The SEC is wrong to reject spot Bitcoin ETFs, as it has approved three Bitcoin futures ETFs, one from VanEck, Valkyrie, and ProShares.

Grayscale argues that the SEC has “no basis for the position that investing in the derivatives market of an asset is acceptable to investors while investing in the asset itself is not.”

States that The SEC violated the Administrative Protections Act (APA) by not treating the two Bitcoin ETF products in the same way.

A Bitcoin futures ETF allows traders to speculate on the future price of Bitcoin (BTC) through derivatives, while a spot Bitcoin ETF would allow traders to trade the current price of the asset, thus functioning in a similar way to the holding company of the asset.

Grayscale is not a disinterested party, as it submitted an application in October for GBTC to be listed as a spot Bitcoin ETF, and the decision may be made on Christmas Eve. On November 12, the SEC rejected a similar request from VanEck on the grounds that it did not meet the requirements of the Exchange Act of 1934.

Grayscale disagrees with those rejection grounds.

“We believe that this reasoning did not adequately take into account the significant regulatory and competitive developments since 2017, when the Commission first considered, and denied, a request from a national stock exchange to list and trade shares of a spot Bitcoin ETP. . “

By approving Bitcoin futures ETFs, Grayscale believes that the SEC allowed applicants to circumvent the requirements of Section 6 (5) (b) of the Exchange Act that applicants for Bitcoin spot ETFs must adhere to.

Section 6 (5) (b) is designed to “protect investors and the public interest” by avoiding fraud and market manipulation., while prohibiting “unfair discrimination between customers, issuers, brokers or distributors.”

Grayscale had predicted that its spot Bitcoin ETF could trade in July 2022, but it is unclear if that prediction will come true.

GBTC has some USD 37.1 billion of assets under management, with 692,370,100 shares outstanding.

