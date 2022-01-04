The crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments has rebalanced its Grayscale DeFi Fund and adjusted the weights of its Digital Large Cap Fund.

A January 3 announcement details the changes Grayscale has made to its two funds. The weights of the DeFi Fund have been rebalanced with the addition of AMP, the native guarantee token of the Flexa payment network, while those of Bancor (BNT) and Universal Market Access (UMA) have been eliminated.

Flexa uses the AMP token to collateralize cryptocurrency payments and settle them in fiat to recipients, allowing merchants to accept cryptocurrencies easily.

Grayscale has changed the weights, but has not changed The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) token list.

We have just announced updated component weightings for Grayscale #DeFi Fund, which now includes $ AMP. This is the first time AMP will be included in a Grayscale investment vehicle. Read this thread for more: pic.twitter.com/jfKAih24cS – Grayscale (@Grayscale) January 3, 2022

We just announced the update to the component weights of the Grayscale DeFi Fund, which now includes AMP. This is the first time that AMP will be included in a Grayscale investment vehicle. Read this thread to know more about it:

The Grayscale DeFi Fund is now made up of nine different crypto assets from the DeFi ecosystem. Uniswap (UNI) has the highest weighting in the fund, at 42.33%, while the newly added AMP comprises 7.39%. Changes to the fund reflect changes to the CoinDesk DeFi Index (DFX).

At the time of writing, the Grayscale DeFi Fund is listed at $ 5.56, a gain of 11.2% from its initial listing on July 14 of $ 5. The fund has $ 11.6 million of assets under management and 2.08 million shares outstanding.

Grayscale is best known for its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which currently has $ 30.1 billion in assets under management. The shares are trading at USD 34.27, 23% more since July 14 and 59.16% more in the last 12 months.

Both the Grayscale DeFi Fund and its Bitcoin Trust have outperformed the DeFi Pulse Index (DPI), the largest retail DeFi index by market capitalization, since July 14. Although the DPI has a higher trading volume, it has fallen 2% during the same period.

Grayscale had the largest increase in Bitcoin (BTC) holdings among Bitcoin spot ETFs and corporations through 2021 by accumulating 645,199 BTC by the end of the year., which accounts for 71% of BTC holdings of spot ETFs and corporate markets.

Keep reading: