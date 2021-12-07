According to a report released by Grayscale Investments on Monday, more than a quarter of surveyed US investors (26%) said they already own Bitcoin (BTC). From this group of owners, 46% and 44% also had Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) on their accounts, respectively. An additional three-quarters of participants (77%) said they would likely gain exposure to Bitcoin through an exchange-traded fund.

The survey counted 1,000 people between the ages of 25 and 64. They all had at least $ 10,000 in household assets to invest (excluding real estate or workplace retirement plans) and at least $ 50,000 in family income. Most invest in cryptocurrencies through a trading app or directly through a cryptocurrency exchange. Very few invest in Bitcoin through traditional self-brokerage or industry professionals. In fact, the number of respondents who used a financial advisor for cryptocurrency exposure fell from 30% in 2020 to just 11% this year.

In terms of investment planning, three times as many investors would consider owning BTC as an investment rather than a currency. What’s more, More than 50% of the participants said that they perceive Bitcoin as a long-term game that can fit into their overall portfolio strategy. 77% said they bought BTC in the last 12 months. 91% of respondents are currently in the green regarding their investment.

There were almost universal increases in Bitcoin adoption across all age groups, genders, and educational levels. The report cited the possibility of investing very low amounts, the accessibility at any time and the great growth potential of the sector as key reasons for its popularity.

