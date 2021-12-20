Gratitude is an emotion that invites you to recognize the good that you are seeing in the world and at the same time invites you to do something good. In other words, it allows you to observe good and provokes an emotional reaction to do good.

At the end of this year, and a few days before starting 2022, it is worth asking ourselves: what would become of us if we all lived in gratitude?

In an article published in El País, the writer Raimon Samsó says that there are two kinds of gratitude: conditional and unconditional. The first is to feel good when things go your way. As this is not always the case, it ends up being an elusive and short-lived emotion. The second means an attitude because what it is about is to feel good without anything special having happened; be grateful for everything and nothing at the same time.

Let’s look around us: there are people who, apparently, have everything to be happy and are not, and there are others who have gone through many misfortunes and are happy. The difference is that the latter are grateful.

That means that happiness is not what makes us grateful. It is gratitude that makes us happy. The secret is to be able to say thank you without the need for an exchange or when something extraordinary happens.

There is a long way to go, but it is worth taking. Gratitude is a way of connecting with others, it generates a protective effect against mental health risks; It makes us appreciate life, fights fears, gives perspective, generates well-being. Gratitude, that said, is a priceless investment.

Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences of the TecMilenio University, argues that gratitude is an antidote to the adaptation effect and thus explains it: “Human beings adapt to the good and when we have something good in front of It becomes part of our reality for us and does not generate an additional feeling of well-being; it becomes something so everyday that we no longer see it as we saw it when we first acquired it ”.

Another value of gratitude from the perspective of Positive Psychology is that, by thanking, we generate neural connections in the prefrontal cortex that allow us to connect more with others, learn new things and generate a virtuous spiral of positivity.

“Having a gratitude practice brings well-being. Gratitude is one of the highest frequencies in which human beings can live ”, says Juan Alberto González, CEO of Irradiate More. “If the gratitude is mutual, the effect is magical because a constant cycle of gratitude arises in which we all win,” complements Andrés Fabre, president of Conscious Capitalism Mexico Chapter.

Gratitude is an intangible asset that can guarantee the sustainability of the business. This makes work environments magnetic and then leaders turn out to be better evaluated, have greater management and leadership skills. Robert A. Emmons, considered the guru in the scientific analysis of gratitude, claims that gratitude promotes a longer life, better income and quality relationships.

Is gratitude an everyday practice in corporate culture? No. For many leaders, gratitude is useless if it doesn’t bring more money. “The executive is so entangled in delivering results that he forgets to thank consciously and above all intentionally. For many, recognizing people is lowering their guard ”, says Juan Alberto González.