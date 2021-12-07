Be grateful for what you have; It could improve physical and mental health, according to a new global study using cell phone data.

Improve health: Optimism was also linked to health and mental benefits

The people who were most grateful had lower blood pressure and heart rates. As well as a greater feeling of appreciation for others. The study found that optimism was also linked to health and mental benefits, such as better sleep quality and more positive expectations and reflexes.

Researchers from the University of Michigan and the University of California at San Francisco. They examined these traits through a cell phone app called MyBPLab. With built-in sensors that measured the blood pressure and heart rate of 4,825 participants from around the world.

Including USA, Australia, India and Hong. Kong.

Previous studies on gratitude and optimism often included lab visits or brain scans for data collection.

An algorithm was used on the phone to calculate blood pressure and see if gratitude could improve health

Optical sensors send different waves of light through tissue to detect changes in blood volume. And an algorithm is used on the phone to calculate blood pressure. To have accurate blood pressure levels, the user calibrates the phone’s sensor against an external cuff.

Respondents reported stress levels, health behaviors (sleep, exercise, daily expectations). As well as thoughts three times a day for 21 days from March 15, 2019 to December 8, 2020.

They rated 12 items as “I have so much in life to be thankful for” and “In times of uncertainty, I usually hope for the best.”

ABOUT THE FINDINGS

The findings showed that gratitude and optimism are positive psychological dispositions associated with beneficial outcomes. Gratitude highlighted the positives of the day, while optimism minimized the negatives of the day, the study noted.

“Gratitude also guides people towards others and the benefits they have been given. While optimism can guide people towards themselves while focusing on their own specific future. Said Amie Gordon, a co-author of the study and an assistant professor in the UM Department of Psychology.

The findings also contradicted the researchers’ hypothesis that greater optimism would be associated with prospective responses and interpretations of positive events. Optimism predicted unpleasantness ratings for the worst part of the day, a retrospective response focused on a negative event, the study showed.

Optimism was a better predictor of sleep quality

David Newman, lead author of the study and UCSF postdoctoral scholar in psychiatry, said highly optimistic people are likely to find their worst part of the day relatively less unpleasant than less optimistic people.

Additionally, optimism was a better predictor of sleep quality and stress frequency and intensity than gratitude.

“Our findings provide important advances in our understanding of gratitude and optimism by showing that gratitude helps accentuate the positives of the day, while optimism works by minimizing the negatives of the day,” he said.

The study, which was led by UCSF psychiatry professor Wendy Berry Mendes, appears in the online publication Emotion.

Related Notes:

WHO says there are NO deaths from Omicron strain

DosisPedia, an app for Pediatricians

EYE: Mexico opens week with increases in COVID cases