Slowly the world seems to overcome Covid-19 pandemic. There is still a long way to go but at least in recent weeks there has been a decrease in the number of infections. It is partly one of the consequences of the vaccination campaigns that are progressing smoothly. Therefore, now is the time to learn all that this emergency has left behind. With this in mind, do you know which are the countries with the best health systems in the world?

This is a rather complicated question and can be answered from different points of view. The reality is that the nations that invest the most in health tend to be the ones with the best results. It is not something definitive because although the United States has many of the best hospitals in the world, not all can access them.

However, the consulting firm Ipsos offers another perspective regarding the countries with the best health systems in the world. Through the Global Health Service Monitor offers an annual report on sanitary quality. The most distinctive thing is that citizens give their opinion about their own countries and the results of this 2021 edition have just been published.

According to this report, in which more than 21 thousand 500 people from 30 countries have participated, it was obtained that the annual average of 53 percent considers that the quality of the health care they receive from their health system is good or very good. The figure represents an increase of three percentage points over the same analysis last year. But when the countries are reviewed separately, the noticeable differences begin.

The best rated

Among the countries with the best health systems in the world, Singapore stands out in the first position. 79 percent of its inhabitants described the care it receives as very good. Although because it is the first time that he participates in the study, it cannot be compared with results from previous years.

While in second place in the world is the United Kingdom because 68 percent of its inhabitants describe its medical services as very good. But although it is a high figure, it represents a decrease of six percentage points with respect to the 2020 results.

Panorama in Latin America

Of the six Latin American countries evaluated in the study (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Peru), the first is the one with the highest percentage of respondents who consider that the quality of the national health system is good or good. very good (58 percent). At the other extreme is Peru, since only 19 percent of citizens consider that the quality of medical care is good or very good in their country, which makes it the nation in the region that has rated it the worst. kind of care.

With respect to Mexico, only 32 percent of the population has a favorable opinion about its medical services. But although the number is very low, it is better than the one obtained last year when it was 29 percent. While at the bottom of the analysis is Poland, so it is the country with the poorest health system in the world.