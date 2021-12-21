Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition PS4 Trophy Guide

If you are trying to unlock all the trophies in Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition in order to get platinum, but you are in a dead end and you don’t know how to get some trophy, then you just have to keep reading. In this game guide in its version for PS4 and PS5 you will find what you are looking for to keep moving forward.

Index

In search of the trophies of Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition

The success of the Grand Theft Auto video game series is such that it was a matter of time to see a greatly improved edition of GTA III. Now, in our analysis of the game we commented that it is a remastering with lights and shadows. We could say that it was not what many players expected for these times. Luckily, there are things that can be fixed through an update.

Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition takes place in an open world and more specifically in Liberty City, a city full of life where you are free to rob whoever you want. This gives a lot of play, especially when exploring. It is a game where the hours fly by and this says a lot about the Rockstar Games game. Well, on the latter, it is worth mentioning that this edition has been adapted by Grove Street Games.

If you once played Grand Theft Auto III, the first thing that stands out in this remastering is the gameplay. In this sense it is quite faithful to the original, with all the good and bad. If you have reached this guide it is because you are playing Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition, so you will have been able to verify that the movement of the character feels quite rough, and the same can be said about driving, especially when it comes to skid. But hey, the best thing to do is get down to business and talk about the trophies, which is the important thing.

At the level of achievements, it is not a game that has many, but it does have some that are quite a challenge. For example, Mob boss, consisting of keep two mafia members alive during the mission Triads and tribulations. If you think it’s easy then you have to take a look at Minute in Liberty City. In this achievement you have to survive a minute with less than 10 health. Then there are others that, although they are not difficult, require a lot of play. Without going any further, in Dirty money you have to make a fortune of $ 1,000,000.

Below you can see all the Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition trophies and how to get them. But before, I recommend you have a lot of patienceIt is a game that takes a lot of time to complete 100%. What’s more, some missions become repetitive.

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition Bronze Achievements and Trophies



Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Use 20 police bribes. Watch video. Escapist

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ All artillery

Use every weapon in the game at least once. Achieving this achievement requires patience as it takes some time to unlock. You simply have to collect all the hidden packages, the Molotov cocktails that are in the tunnel that is located east of the 8-Ball workshop. The flamethrower is on the roof of Head Radio and lastly the detonator. On the latter, you have to take the detonator that you use during the missions of “The donkey”.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Confidence man

Get a criminal rank of 2,500.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Kill 25 gang members with your fists or melee weapons. Watch video. Go out to play … with blows

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Not so fast

Complete "The exchange".

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Delivery in the water

Complete "A drop in the ocean".

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Cleaning truck

Eliminate 100 gang members.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Pointed man

Complete "Last wishes".

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Reckless driving

Perform an insane stunt to perfection.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Getting rid of evidence

Smash a car in the junkyard.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ First day at work

Complete "Luigi’s girls".

Silver trophies and achievements



Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Complete all RC Toyz missions. Watch video. Toys for men

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Kill 15 criminals during a vigilante mission. Watch video. Out of control

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Complete paramedic level 12. Watch video. Playing doctors

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Complete 100 taxi races. Watch video. Where I’ve been?

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Complete the mission "The reign came". Watch video. A gift from the king

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Keep both mafia members alive for "Triads and tribulations". Watch video. Mob boss

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Put out 15 fires during a single firefighter mission. Watch video. Splash and splash Time to put out a few fires. The first and foremost thing is to get a fire truck. This is pretty easy. Then, you have to north of Portland and activate a mission that consists of looking for cars that are on fire. We could say that it is an achievement that you can unlock without much effort.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Eliminate Lee Chong "Fat" with a bomb planted in a car. Watch video. Planned in advance This trophy is obtained during the mission “Farewell to Fat Lee Chong” and is part of a chain of missions of Joey Leone. This time you have to west of the Chinatown market and look for a car, Perennial model. Once located you have to get in the vehicle and take it to the 8-Ball workshop. Once in the workshop you must place a bomb on it. Once the pump is active you have to leave the car where it was. Finally, you have to go to the entrance that is to the south of the market and scare Lee Chong so that he runs away to his vehicle.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Dirty money

Amass a fortune of $ 1,000,000.

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Use a Coach to pick up the eight prostitutes in the mission "The police dance". Watch video. Matter resolved

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Complete the race "sightseeing" in less than 180 seconds. Watch video. Clear winner

Gold trophies and achievements



Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Complete the game 100%. Watch video. Is that all you have?

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Complete paramedic, firefighter and vigilante. Watch video. Furious response

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Complete 20 unique jumps. Watch video. Taking off

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Collect 100 hidden packages. Watch video. Secrets of Liberty City

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Survive one minute with less than 10 health. Watch video. Minute in Liberty City

Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Deliver Mike Lips’s car without a scratch on the first try. Watch video. Without a scratch To unlock this trophy you have to reach a specific point in the game and do everything to the letter. In fact, it is a missed achievement. With that said, you have to get to the mission “Mike Lips’s Last Lunch.” It consists of getting into Mike’s car at Marco’s Bistro and taking him to the 8-Ball workshop to have a bomb put on him. Once the bomb is in the car you have to leave the car where you found it. By the way, drive carefully if you don’t want to get blown up.

Platinum Trophies and Achievements



Difficulty:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ King of Liberty City

Unlock all trophies.

Videos to get the trophies and achievements of Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

Finally, it is worth mentioning that all the games included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition run at 4K and 60fps on PlayStation 5. In this sense, the difference with respect to the original titles is very large.