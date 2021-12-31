Dec 31, 2021 at 3:50 PM CET

EFE

Granada completed their last training session of the year this Friday, the penultimate before their LaLiga Santander match on Sunday, at the Elche field, with seven casualties among injured and players affected by COVID-19.

The team led by Robert Moreno he exercised in his sports city, according to the club reported to the media, in a session in which the media remained on the sidelines of the group due to injury Angel Montoro, the playmaker Ruben Rochina and the Colombian side Santiago Arias.

What’s more, there are four players whose names have not been released by the entity who remain isolated at their homes after having tested positive for coronavirus in the PCR tests carried out last Wednesday on the staff, upon returning from the Christmas holidays.

The rojiblanco team will complete the preparation for Sunday’s clash in Elche with the training that will take place this Saturday afternoon.

Granada will move after the session to Elche, where on Sunday they play the first game of 2022 from 4.15 pm, which is also the last of the first round in LaLiga Santander for both teams.