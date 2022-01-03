Jan 03, 2022 at 15:19 CET

sport.es

Granada is going through its best moment in the League and after the draw against Elche it has closed the first round of the league championship with six matches in a row undefeated, since it also drew against Athletic (2-2) and Cádiz (1-1) and beat Alavés (2-1), Mallorca (4-1) and Atlético de Madrid (2-1) at home.

In this way, the eleventh of Robert Moreno equals the best streak the Granada team had two years ago with Diego Martinez, in the second round of the 2019-20 season, when he also chained three wins and three draws, with the following markers: Celta (0-0), Levante (1-1) and Betis (2-2) and to win over Valladolid (2-1), Osasuna (0-3) and Getafe (2-1).

This good run has allowed the Nasrid team to finish the first round in thirteenth place in the standings with 23 points, seven ahead of the relegation zone.