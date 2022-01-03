Granada is going through its best moment in the League and after the draw against Elche it has closed the first round of the league championship with six matches in a row undefeated, since it also drew against Athletic (2-2) and Cádiz (1-1) and beat Alavés (2-1), Mallorca (4-1) and Atlético de Madrid (2-1) at home.
In this way, the eleventh of Robert Moreno equals the best streak the Granada team had two years ago with Diego Martinez, in the second round of the 2019-20 season, when he also chained three wins and three draws, with the following markers: Celta (0-0), Levante (1-1) and Betis (2-2) and to win over Valladolid (2-1), Osasuna (0-3) and Getafe (2-1).
This good run has allowed the Nasrid team to finish the first round in thirteenth place in the standings with 23 points, seven ahead of the relegation zone.