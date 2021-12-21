Gran Turismo 7 will be available from March 4, and thanks to a Japanese brochure we already know its game modes. Everything you have to know, in this note.

Racing fans, fasten your seatbelts and get ready to enjoy the next release of Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 and PS5. After more than 8 years of waiting, fans of the circuits in PlayStation will once again enjoy a new title in this blockbuster saga.

Thanks to a Japanese store brochure Yodobashi Camera, and translated by PettyWingman In GT Planet, we can know that the racing game will have more than 90 tracks and 420 cars to compete. In addition, it will have graphics that will make the game much more realistic.

On the other hand, we know what access to garage, where players can get to store up to 1000 cars. This garage will not only serve to collect all the cars you get, but also that you can buy and sell from this site. In addition, this game will feature a large number of both ancient and modern models.

GT7 will not only focus on racing at top speed on circuits around the world, but it will also be a great attraction for those who enjoy completing a game at 100%. This is due to the difficulty of having all the cars, since that in the two available stores, the vehicles will be rotating. On the side of Brand Central, you can buy more than 300 modern cars of more than 60 brands. Meanwhile, if we talk about Used Car Dealer, we will find classic vehicles from the 80s and 90s.

If you do not like the component of a specific vehicle, you can always go to the tuning workshop. In it we can change the engine, the brakes, the tires. We can also get the turbocharger, the supercharger, weight reduction and much more. If what you dislike is aesthetics, the GT Auto is the solution, where the color and the trowels, among others, will be modified. We can see all these changes in Scapes, a photo mode in which we can take HDR photographs in more than 2,500 landscapes.

When it comes to racing itself, GT7 will feature several different modes. One of the most anticipated is the GT Mode, who will be the star of the game. However the license center to practice with certain vehicles and the mission challenge where we will have different modes, they will also be present. Lastly some real clues like Nürburgring and Le Manswill also be available.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available from March 4, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

