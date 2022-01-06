The organizers of the Grammy Awards announced this Wednesday that the musical awards gala was scheduled for January 31, due to the “uncertainty around the omicron variant” that has increased the cases of covid-19 in the United States The last weeks.

“Doing the show on January 31 involves too many risks“According to a statement from the American Recording Academy released by social networks and its official website .

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards,” said by means of a statement the organization.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, the show’s celebration on January 31 simply contains too many risks.

The Academy did not share the new date for the Grammy Awards

These measures have been replicated at the Sundance International Film Festival, which will be held virtually in 2022 due to the spread of covid-19 in the world.