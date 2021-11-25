Gaming monitor with a size of 27 inches, Full HD resolution, and 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time. These types of monitors are ideal for competitive play, since we can see the enemies as quickly as possible and succeed in competitive titles like CS: GO. Its price is 199.99 euros.

We raised the screen size and reached 27 inches with this Acer model. It has Full HD resolution, FreeSync compatibility, 75HZ refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDMI connectivity. Its price is 119.99 euros.

The cheapest monitor in the collection is from Xiaomi . It has a Full HD display 23.8-inch, 60 Hz refresh rate, 6 ms response time, and 250 nits of brightness. It has an HDMI and a VGA port, ideal for working and not having compatibility problems. Its price is 99.99 euros.

Samsung LU28R552UQRXEN

28-inch 4K monitor with 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, HDR10 content support, and AMD FreeSync. It is the cheapest 4K monitor that we can currently find on the market, and it can be ours for only 229 euros, its historical minimum price.

ASUS TUF VG27AQ

ASUS gaming monitor with 1440p resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate. It is compatible with G-Sync, and has 1 ms response time, ideal for all kinds of gaming situations. Its price is 348.99 euros.

MSI Optix G32CQ4

MSI curved gaming monitor with a 31.5-inch 1440p display, 1 ms response, 250 nits brightness, and 165 Hz refresh rate. An ideal size if you want to use it not only to play games, but also to watch multimedia content and that takes up less space thanks to its 1500R curvature. Its price is 299 euros.

LG 27GN800 Ultragear

Complete LG gaming monitor with 27-inch IPS panel, 1440p resolution, 1 ms response time and 144 Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync. Its price is 323.90 euros.

Asus TUF VG27WQ

ASUS curved gaming monitor with a 27-inch panel, 1440p resolution, 1ms response time, DisplayHDR 400 certification, G-Sync and FreeSync support, and ELMB Sync. Its price is 309 euros.

Samsung Odyssey G9

Samsung gaming monitor with crazy features. It features a 49-inch curved screen with 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution, 1 ms response time, 240 Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and HDR1000 certification. Its price is 1,099 euros, a new all-time low.

