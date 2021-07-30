. The GPX Racing rider has completed a lap in 2: 19.569, a record with which, a vehicle driven by Nico Müller on his best lap. For its part,after being part of the collective effort of the AKKA ASP team to achieve the first position in the qualifying session played just an hour before.

After the tension of the classification and the different incidents that have occurred during their dispute, the 90-minute night free session has had a much calmer development. A scenario in which Mathieu Jaminet has set the standard with the # 22 Porsche after signing a time of 2: 19.569. Nico Müller finished just over two tenths behind with the Audi # 37, while the Mercedes # 88 was in third position. AKKA ASP driver narrowly edged out Iron Lynx Ferrari # 71, driven on his best lap by Antonio Fuoco. For its part, the Lamborghini # 114 finished as the fifth best GT3.

Among the best GT3 was also the Lamborghini # 63 hand in hand with Marco Mapelli who set the sixth fastest time of the session. KCMG Porsche # 18 finishes in seventh place, while the ‘top 10’ was completed by Ferrari # 51, Porsche # 54 and Ferrari # 52, the latter GT3 being the only car entered in the Pro-Am Cup among the top ten. For its part, you have to go up to 14th place to find the best car in the Silver Cup thanks to the efforts of Marvin Dienst with the Mercedes # 7 of the Toksport WRT team.