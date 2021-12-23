We will also say goodbye to batteries, as the GPi Case 2 has built-in battery . Specifically, a lithium polymer 4000 mAh . And the thing does not end there, since this new model has also been inspired by the Nintendo Switch. And it is that we will be able to optionally acquire a base, called GPi Case 2 Dock . With this accessory we will not only be able to recharge the console, but also, we will be able to give HDMI output to our TV with resolutions 720p and 1080 . Therefore, we will be able to enjoy retro games in a higher resolution than the one already given by the 3 inch IPS screen that integrates the case (and that has a resolution of 640 by 480 pixels). The dock also has USB-C output and a pair of lifelong USB ports so you can connect controllers and other accessories to your liking.

The Retroflag GPi Case 2 looks visually the same as its predecessor, but includes many improvements that are going to make a significant difference. First of all, you no longer use a Raspberry Pi Zero, instead makes use of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 . This means that we will earn substantially in power and in modularity , as there are quite a few versions of the Raspberry Pi CM4. As a negative point, we will no longer have the PCB inside the fake cartridge, but it will go inside the console.

New details, compatibility and availability

Retroflag has taken great care of this new product, which has been designed so that it can be assemble completely without tools. Even so, you can open it without fear and place the pieces inside at your own pace. Opening it will be more interesting if you decide to attach a custom heatsink to the SoC or if you use a CM4 without Wi-Fi and want to add the card separately. Despite this, the correct thing would be to use a Raspberry have connectivity wireless integrated.

Finally, a few more details have been added that are not noticeable at first glance, but they are also very interesting, like two triggers at the rear, which are very disguised. We also now have acbrightness control in the shape of a wheel, a button to send the console to repose, a “turbo” button and a microUSB port inside the console (just when removing the dummy cartridge) to update the firmware of the CM4 quickly and conveniently, which complements the USB-C port on the bottom of the console.

You can use this new case with these variants of the Raspberry Pi CM4:

CM4 Lite without Wi-Fi

CM4 Lite with Wi-Fi

CM4 eMMC without Wi-Fi

CM4 eMMC with Wi-Fi

With respect to price, This case is just released and we only know its price through Amazon USA, where the base model is priced at $ 79.99. We have not yet been able to know the price of the case next to its dock. However, we are sure that it won’t take long to get to Spain.