11/14/2021 On at 10:23 CET

EFE

The Spanish Pol Espargaró (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), who suffered a severe fall yesterday during the third round of free practice, will not contest the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community of MotoGP, which takes place this Sunday at the “Ricardo Tormo” circuit of Cheste.

More information More information

RELATED NEWS Martín continues to surprise the world



Acosta: “I’m going to get nervous without having people in front of me”



Pol Espargaró had to undergo an intense medical examination at the Hospital 9 de Octubre in Valencia, where no fracture was detected, but a very strong thoracic contusion was detected, which is what forces the energy team rider to rest and resign. to the last race of the season.