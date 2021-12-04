Q3 on Saturday and scoring with both cars on Sunday is once again Alpine’s goal for one more weekend in its battle with AlphaTauri for 5th place in manufacturers, with Alonso determined to do his bit.

While at the top of the table Mercedes and Red Bull are fighting for both titles, Fernando Alonso and Alpine returned to focus a new racing weekend in trying to proclaim themselves as the best team in the middle of the grid after McLaren and Ferrari.

«Today has been a fun day, I like the circuit“, Alonso dropped in Saudi Arabia after assuring on Friday of the last Qatar Grand Prix that he would spend all night driving when he was comfortable and with a good car in his hands.

The Asturian rider was among the top ten fastest in both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2, even going up to the 5th place in the afternoon session, staying 423 thousandths behind a Lewis Hamilton who focused his efforts on riding on medium tires, on Alonso’s soft tires.

Adaptation and courage

Although the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi will incorporate new features in its drawing this year, that of Jeddah It is the first and last novelty of this long calendar in which Formula 1 had not raced to date.

Find different lines to those of your rivals or doing it before them will be vital when it comes to setting a good time per lap and printing a constant rhythm in the race, something to which Alonso has accustomed his followers throughout his career in motorsports and which he demonstrated, for example, by plotting the superelevation of Zandvoort in an alternative way.

The teams will honor the memory of Sir Frank Williams, who recently passed away.

“Any new track requires a lot of work, and I think we have managed to do a lot. The circuit is fast, as expected, but it seems to offer quite a bit of grip as well, which it was a pleasant surprise, especially since it is a street circuit, “added # 14.

“Formula 2 helped clear the asphalt today before we rolled in the afternoon. There are still quite a few unknowns For everyone in terms of tuning, we will have to adjust the cars tonight. I’m optimistic for tomorrow, it should be a good show for everyone, “concluded Alonso.