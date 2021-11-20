Away from the real conditions that the track will show in the morning session, with the sunlight still shining on the Qatari circuit, Sainz and Ferrari focused on accumulating more laps than their rivals and looking for some performance in the afternoon.

The demanding schedule that has ended with a Mexico-Brazil-Qatar as the last triplet of the season is very hard for the drivers, as Carlos Sainz himself stated shortly before heading to the Arab state in which he will seek to establish himself in third place in the constructors’ championship with Ferrari ahead of a McLaren that has been in the doldrums lately.

However, the papaya formation tends to outperform its direct rivals when it comes to fast curves, a characteristic that the Madrilenian learned to perfection in his time with Lando Norris, a kindness of British cars with which they both joked several Grand Prix ago, when, showing off their good friendship, they shared an interview before the microphones at the end the race, reflecting aloud on what the final stretch of the season would be like before it took place.

With only three racing weekends left to conclude the season, Sainz’s first goal in Losail was to give as many laps as possible as it is a circuit whose incorporation to the calendar was closed relatively recently, a signature that the Formula 1 leaders did not have at the beginning but that has united Qatar and the category queen of motorsport for 10 years with a long-term contract.

Adapt or die

«The first day on an unfamiliar circuit is always exciting and challenging, as it is obviously a completely new experience“Sainz confessed after free practice on Friday. “To be honest, I think this track has surprised everyone with how fast it is and how speed that we carry around the curves. That translates into having to work more on the settings that we originally had in mind, we have had to adapt throughout the day.

As night fell in Free Practice 2, the teams confirmed their feelings in more realistic conditions.

The conditions in FP1 were really different from what the teams will encounter in qualifying and the race, so Ferrari chose to go out with medium tires at the beginning until they changed them for the soft ones in the last bars, which made it possible to 6th best time of the session for Sainz.

In Free Practice 2 it was a matter of checking the performance of the Italian car in a thrown lap and long run, with the hard compound as the main protagonist before re-equipping the soft ones in an attempt to further reduce lap times. The end result was not entirely negative, but the # 55 was nonconformist, eager to squeeze even more of his car on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are not exactly where we want to be, so we have to improve the car for tomorrow because the competition is very close. I am confident that we can do it, I hope that tomorrow we will be higher on the grid, ”concluded Sainz.