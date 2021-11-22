It has taken seven years, but Fernando Alonso has added a new podium in Formula 1 and now thinks about what he can achieve in 2022 if Alpine is up to the task. The Asturian does not set limits.

If there is something that cannot be reproached Fernando Alonso it is the pride that he puts in everything he does and the faith he has in himself. And it is not in vain that the Spanish rider has become this Sunday in Qatar the second rider who has taken the longest to repeat the podium, only behind Alex Wurz.

The Austrian spent seven years, nine months and 11 days of effort between the podium of the Grand Prix of Great Britain in 1997 and that of San Marino 2005. For his part, Fernando Alonso has needed seven years, three months and 25 days, the time between the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix and this weekend in Losail.

But do not believe that Alonso accepts his return to Formula 1 as good, as he is clear about what he has returned to the premier class for. «I am back to be champion again and 2022 offers us a reset in terms of competitiveness. If we are not fast it will be our fault, because we have not done things well, not like this year, which was a continuation of the previous one, ”Alonso reflected in statements to DAZN F1.

100% prepared

Fernando Alonso was clear that to be fully prepared for the challenge of 2022 he had to spend a transition year in competition, readjusting to a Formula 1 that he had left two years ago.

Now, Alonso feels fully prepared for whatever is to come. «This type of tire management, starts or understanding the strategy … without 2021 I would not be ready for 2022. I have had to go through a transition period, it was part of THE PLAN, being a little more used to being full next year », it states.

When asked if he already thinks of the hundred podiums, Alonso does not hide his illusion to achieve it. “Hopefully I will reach 100 podiums one day. But hopefully for 99 we won’t have to wait as long as for 98Let’s leave it there.

Later, Alonso has attended Sky F1, chain in which Jenson Button has asked his former teammate at McLaren if he feels this podium as a victory. “A victory is a victory, I cannot put this podium at the same height, but yes, we have been very close on some occasions. I was wondering if I would get on the podium again, so I am very happy and we will see if we can maintain this line in the future, “he says hopefully.

An Alonso who has risen to the podium with the two great pilots of today, whom he hopes to challenge in 2022 in the dispute for the world title. “It would be great to compete with them, they are both great champions”. As much as seeing a duel of three of this caliber.