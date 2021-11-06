In the absence of 5 race weekends in which to stress the mechanical components to the extreme, the barrage of modifications of elements of the respective power units continues to be able to reach Abu Dhabi with guarantees.

The mileage accumulated in the first 17 Grands Prix that we have from the 2021 season is taking its toll, and the teams have no choice but to exceed the component limit stipulated by the FIA ​​in relation to power units. This event is usually linked to severe penalties in the last part of the year, and there are already several who have been forced to resort to this last minute modification.

At box from AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda will see the traffic light go off at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from the last positions to have a new combustion engine, a turbo, a MGU-H, a MGU-K and a set of new exhausts, while Aston Martin will do the same with Lance Stroll, who will emulate the play of the Japanese pilot but equipping a new control unit instead of resorting to an alternative MGU-K.

It is striking that the local hero, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, also turn to a sixth unit of escapes, with the limit of eight very close on your roadmap. The team Alpine It was undoubtedly the one that suffered the most with this last element, one more factor to take into account in the vibrant fight for fifth place in the constructors’ championship, currently contested by the French and AlphaTauri.