The booty of points awarded by third place in the constructors’ championship continues to be Ferrari’s goal, with one of lime and another of sand in qualifying that left Carlos Sainz as the best of those from Maranello.

While he managed to sneak into the Top 5 in the last two free practice sessions, standing out as the first for the Ferraris at the weekend, it was to reach the classification and disappear all the rhythm with a stroke of the pen: Beyond the initial red flag due to the Lance Stroll accident and some turbo problems that took time out on the track, Carlos Sainz was not able to emulate his good laps when push came to shove.

“The car is not being easy to drive”, revealed # 55 after having explored the limits of the track and finding some settings that worked … before the surprise in qualifying. “Apart from that, in FP3 I was quite comfortable, I was quite confident in the face of the qualy. Later, For whatever reason, I don’t know which one exactly, we’ve lost quite a bit feeling in Q1. This has also cost me to go slowly with the average in Q2», He explained.

On the wrong foot, Sainz achieved a lap on medium tires that allowed him to pass into Q3.

«There have been red flags, there has been a problem with the engine there … honestly I haven’t done any good laps until Q3. Even the lap in Q3 felt like I was out of rhythm, because as I hadn’t done any good laps, I couldn’t put sectors together. I’m not very happy with today, but then you see the starting position and it’s not bad, ”continued Sainz.

From 6th position, Sainz will try to get rid of Pierre Gasly as soon as possible before imposing his own pace. «We beat Ricciardo by 2 thousandths with a relatively bad lap, far from the potential of the car. If we start well tomorrow, we know that the McLaren come out very strong on the clean side, they will surely have an advantage, but we will try to beat them in race pace, it seems that this weekend we are … we were doing a little better until the qualy, and see what can be done», He concluded.