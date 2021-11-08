GP Mexico - Sainz makes up for himself and Ferrari is already ahead of McLaren: «It was the priority»

With a pace so superior that the team even had to ask Leclerc to let him pass to try to get closer to Gasly, Carlos Sainz enjoyed the pace that he lacked on Saturday in a bittersweet classification.

It has cost them, but those of Maranello are already there: after suffering for most of the season against a McLaren that even claimed victory in the last Italian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris accompanying Daniel Ricciardo on the podium in his first papaya orange triumph, Ferrari is back for behind the two greats in the championship.

Well it is true that still there are four Grand Prizes left so that the 2021 season concludes and that everything can still happen, but Carlos Sainz has seen good signs in Mexico that make him be positive for what remains.

“A bit of bad luck there at the start, the two blows that have occurred have been right in front of me and I had to avoid them by going off-track, losing a couple of positions,” commented # 55 about his start. «Things of the races; there are days when the bad side touches you, the side of bad luck, where the tops pass you in front of you, but the important thing is that from there we have passed Giovinazzi fast in the highlight, “he continued.

For all

The hard tire worked like a charm on the Sainz SF21.

Despite having seen the checkered flag in the same position from which it started, even with the spin that relegated Valtteri Bottas to the back of the grid, the Madrid rider the thorn has been removed that remained nailed to him when not being able to print in classification the great rhythm that he enjoyed in free practice.

«I’ve been going at a very high pace the entire raceI’ve been going really fast all weekend, really. In the race I was very comfortable with the car, attacking all the time, saving tires. We have tried to go for Gasly, and in the end it could not be, because this weekend has gone very fast “, analyzed Sainz, aware of the great loot they will receive if they end the year like this.

Loading tweet …

1457459647292510208

“It was the priority today, to finish with the two cars ahead of McLaren. We knew that Ricciardo was going to throw himself out, and that’s how it was … I don’t know what happened, but maybe a little too much, right? Wanting to go to the Ferraris today, and it has taken its toll. We do our thing: one step at a time, weekend by weekend, and maybe this is a very positive weekend for me, because I’ve been going very fast all the time. I would have preferred a 4th-5th, but we had bad luck at the start and in the end I paid for that, ”Sainz closed.