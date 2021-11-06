The fans did not stop encouraging the Ferrari drivers even when Charles Leclerc went straight against the protections, an encouragement that Carlos Sainz highlights as a favorable point of the Mexican weekend while waiting for a good result.

Aware of the large number of points that have made them lose more than once this year, the pit stopswere one of the tasks to be carried out by the Ferrari mechanics in the early stages of the weekend of the Mexican Grand Prix, a “Vital operation” according to the Italians themselves that it did not go well in the case of Carlos Sainz in Austin, preventing him from getting closer to his partner and making him fall behind Ricciardo and Bottas.

Beyond working to find the best configuration for both SF21s, both Sainz and Leclerc carried out reliability tests before definitely testing the three compounds that Pirelli offers in Mexico. Unlike the young Monegasque, who came to collide with the wall and thus damage his rear wing in the first few changes, the # 55 was able to control his car somewhat better and take advantage of his time on the track.

Will Ferrari dare to try to forget about the soft and try to go to Q3 with media?

“It has been a demanding Friday, as is always the case here in Mexico,” explained Sainz. “The lack of grip greatly affects the behavior of the car. We tried some changes from Free 1 to Free 2 and it didn’t seem to workr, so we went back to the morning setup during the session to try to get back to the balance I had in FP1, when I was happiest.

Such was the amount of dust accumulated on the asphalt of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez that the passage of the first cars led to a continuous fog when he gets up and stays in the environment for a long time. Once the asphalt was no longer so green, the drivers were able to carry out more thorough tests, although Sainz did not find the 100% decisive settings.

«Tomorrow we will try more alternatives for see if we can keep finding lap times and improve the car’s overall performance. Some of our rivals seem very fast so it is going to be a very close fight. Every time I turn off the engine, I can hear the loud screams of the fans in the stands. It has been great to see so many Ferrari flags here in Mexico, we feel the support, we will try to close a good weekend for everyone who is watching us! ”, Sainz closed.