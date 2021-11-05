The most intense Formula 1 season in many years features Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who have collided several times on and off the track in recent months.

The dispute for the World Cup Formula 1 Long ago it became a fight, literally. And it is that both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been very tough on the track, but also off it.

Their respective teams have not helped to calm the atmosphere either and, with five Grands Prix to be contested, the tension is palpable. Although in Austin they were both clean in the race, it was not like that in training and this prompted Max Verstappen to insult Hamilton on the radio, something that the making of Formula 1 wasted no time in showing publicly.

“I know what it’s like to chase your first championship, so I expected nothing less from Verstappen”

This has caused that, during the official appearance of the FIA ​​in Mexico, Lewis Hamilton emits an allegation to the responsibility on the part of his colleagues. «I think that at the center of everything there has to be respect. When I think and listen to the things that come out of the pilots’ mouths, I think of the little children who look at us ».

“There are children watching us and they look at us for inspiration and guidance. Many things have been said, which is definitely not good for young children they are watching, ”insists Hamilton.

“Personally, I try to stay positive and calm, being respectful to the riders I’m competing against despite everything.. If I have a word in my head of what I think they are, I don’t share it. But it’s easy enough for me, you laugh and move on, ”he says.

Verstappen’s impulsiveness

Lewis hamilton He already has 14 seasons behind him, so he knows well how a pilot evolves, both sportingly and personally, over the years.

«I’ve been here a long time, I learned a lot. And also, I know, Max hasn’t won a championship in a long, long time. So I know what it is to chase your first championship, I know the pressures associated with it, so I expected nothing less from it »Hamilton notes.

“He’s still young and he’s going to grow a lot over the next decade, something that I think everyone will be excited to see. I just try, if I can, to lead by example. Because, as I said, I know that there are many young people who are competing, who are watching what I do and what I say. And that is important to me, “he emphasizes once again.

Given the hints of Toto Wolff, his own boss at Mercedes, that the championship could end up being decided in the style of Senna and Prost, with a crash in the last race, Hamilton has expressed his rejection.

“We have never won a championship that way and I would never want to. So, from my perspective, I am here to win the right way, and that is through sheer skill, determination and hard work.

“I think we have been racing hard all year, this is what motorsport is all about. And I think this is the reason it has been the most exciting season since God knows whenSo that’s why we also have more fans than ever watching, ”says the seven-time champion.

You know how I have won my championships in the past, I always want to win it the right way, and if I lose it, then I also do it in the right way, with dignity and knowing that I have given everything and I’ve done things the right way, working as hard as I could. If it doesn’t work, then I live to fight another day, ”he concludes.