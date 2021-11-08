Half of the grid will undergo changes this Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix as a result of the penalties imposed on five drivers. What does not change is the initial part of it, which will continue to be commanded by the Mercedes.

The surprising performance of the Mercedes in the classification of the Grand Prix of Mexico has resulted in the third first row of the year entirely occupied by the Anglo-German team. Valtteri Bottas will be in charge of starting first, although he will have to endure the attacks of the pilots behind him on a long straight where the slip-ups take on a lot of importance.

Others will have even more concerns, however, as they will have to come back from the bottom of the grid as a result of the sanctions imposed by the stewards. While Yuki Tsunoda, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon have exceeded the limit of engine components allowed by the regulations, George Russell has been penalized for replacing the gearbox before completing the mandatory cycle.

This means that the first four are forced to start from the last positions, while Williams’ has to go back five positions that, in practice, stay in only three. One of the most benefited from all this is Fernando Alonso, who finished the classification in 16th position, but will start 12th. Carlos Sainz, for his part, he maintains the position he has won on the track and will start sixth, with Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo as direct rivals.

Official grid of the 2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix

Position Pilot Team Sanction Position in Q 1st Valtteri Bottas Mercedes = 2nd Lewis hamilton Mercedes = 3rd Max verstappen Red bull = 4th Sergio perez Red bull = 5th Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri = 6th Carlos Sainz Ferrari = 7th Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren = 8th Charles Leclerc Ferrari = 9th Sebastian vettel Aston martin 11th 10th Kimi raikkonen Alfa Romeo 12th 11th Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 14th 12th Fernando Alonso Alpine 16th 13th Nicholas latifi Williams 17th 14th Mick schumacher Haas 18th 15th Nikita mazepin Haas 19th 16th George Russell Williams 5 positions 13th 17th Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri At the bottom of the grill 9th 18th Lando norris Mclaren At the bottom of the grill 10th 19th Esteban Ocon Alpine At the bottom of the grill 15th 20th Lance Stroll Aston martin At the bottom of the grill = Read: Lucas Di Grassi will remain in Formula E after signing for Venturi Racing

Remember, the Mexican Grand Prix begins this Sunday at 20:00 CET.